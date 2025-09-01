Why Jesse & Son is among the best tailors in Bangkok

If you’re on the hunt for the best tailor in Bangkok, chances are you’ve come across a name that keeps popping up: Jesse & Son. In a city brimming with bespoke tailoring houses, this family-run business on Sukhumvit Road has carved out a reputation for quality craftsmanship, fair pricing, and a truly personalised service.

Whether you’re a local professional or just in town for a fresh new suit, Jesse & Son offers a made-to-measure experience, offering traditional tailoring matched with modern design.

A family legacy in tailoring

The story of Jesse & Son began over three decades ago with its founder, Jesse (Suthep), who first honed his skills tailoring for American GIs in Udonthani. After relocating to Bangkok, he co-founded Bangkok Fashions before launching his own store, Jesse & Son. Today, the shop continues to serve clients from around the world, many of whom return year after year.

What makes Jesse & Son different?

  • Expert consultations: Each client works one-on-one with a style consultant to choose everything from lapel styles and trims to linings and custom finishes. The advice is tailored to your body type, personality, and lifestyle.
  • Truly bespoke fit: Unlike made-to-measure tailors who adjust standard patterns, Jesse & Son crafts garments from scratch based on your exact measurements, offering nothing short of an exceptional fit.
  • Quality materials: The shop sources premium fabrics from certified agents, stocking everything from fine Italian wools to lightweight linens. They also use Bemberg linings, the same quality you’ll find in luxury brands like Hugo Boss and Zegna.
  • Transparent pricing: Jesse & Son avoids pushy upselling. Prices are fixed and fair, with a focus on long-term relationships rather than short-term profits.
  • Trusted by professionals: From business executives to politicians, the shop’s client list is a testament to its enduring reputation in the world of Thai tailoring.

The Jesse & Son bespoke experience

Tailoring here is more than just picking a fabric and waiting for a suit. The process is detailed, efficient, and designed for a high-end result in the shortest amount of time.

  • Personal touches: Options include horn buttons, monogramming, and custom stitching.
  • Attention to detail: Each suit includes hand-finished buttonholes and either half- or full-canvas construction.
  • Quick turnaround: Most garments are completed within 2 to 4 days without sacrificing quality.
  • Versatile styles: From classic three-piece suits to modern slim-fit cuts and double-breasted jackets, there’s something for every taste.

Located in Bangkok’s Sukhumvit district, Jesse & Son is just a short walk from BTS Asoke. No matter if you’re gearing up for a wedding, business trip, or wardrobe upgrade, Jesse & Son is a reliable go-to tailor in Thailand’s capital for any occasion.

Details and location:

Press release

