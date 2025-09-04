Central Department Store reaffirms position as Thailand’s fashion destination

Central Department Store continues to solidify its position as Thailand’s premier fashion destination. In collaboration with Central The 1 Credit Card, Central Department Store empowers customers and emerging designers to express their unique identities through fashion.

The department store curates a diverse selection of brands to cater to various customer segments, from professionals to families, with a particular focus on the trendsetting Gen Z demographic, who increasingly value fashion brands that reflect their personal authenticity and individuality.

A legacy of fashion innovation

With a proud history spanning over 78 years, Central Department Store has long been recognised as a trendsetter in Thailand’s fashion industry. Known for consistently introducing new fashion frontiers, the department store has always stayed ahead of the curve, offering customers the latest styles and designs.

The company’s omnichannel retail strategy integrates online and offline shopping, allowing customers to enjoy a smooth and flexible shopping experience.

Central Department Store has played an integral role in the growth of Thai fashion, providing a platform for emerging designers and cultivating a fashion ecosystem that celebrates creativity and individuality.

Customers have the opportunity to engage with the brands directly through physical retail spaces, where they can feel the fabrics, see the colours, and try on the clothing before making a purchase, enhancing their confidence in the products they choose.

Growth of Thai fashion brands

Recent data shows an impressive 138% growth in sales of Thai fashion brands (T-Fashion) over the past six months. The Gen Y and Gen Z demographics have been the primary drivers behind this growth, with one in three customers now representing the Gen Z market.

This generation is particularly drawn to Thai fashion brands that align with their values of authenticity, creativity, and individuality.

Moreover, the global appeal of Thai fashion brands is on the rise, with Chinese tourists showing an 82% increase in foot traffic compared to the same period in 2024, further expanding the reach of Thai fashion brands internationally.

Empowering emerging designers

Central Department Store continues to support emerging designers by offering them a platform to showcase their talent and transition from the digital world to physical retail spaces.

Through a partnership with Central The 1 Credit Card, the department store provides these designers with the opportunity to establish their brands in-store, allowing customers to interact with them directly and experience their collections firsthand.

This initiative not only enhances the visibility of emerging designers but also enables them to build lasting connections with their audience.

Central The Fashion Disruptors 2025

The Central The Fashion Disruptors 2025 event successfully showcased emerging Thai fashion brands and designers, providing a unique platform that bridged the gap between online inspiration and physical shopping experiences.

Held on August 29, 2025, at the Event Arena, CENTRAL @ CentralwOrld, this year’s edition, themed Unfiltered, allowed attendees to experience fashion in a new and immersive way, going beyond the confines of their online feeds.

The event featured 16 leading Thai brands, including Aimer, Calm Outdoors, Daily Squad, Fabrique, Flat2112, Lookbooklookbook, Maison Keeps, Merge, Piccoro, Rally Movement, Salisa, The SRT, Trikul, VirginX, Wacay, and Wara. The event offered a dynamic mix of fashion shows, live performances, and interactive experiences that merged the digital and physical worlds.

Woraluksanai Bhicharnchitr, Head of Merchandising, Women of Central Department Store Group under Central Retail, emphasised the significance of the event.

“This year, we introduced the concept ‘Unfiltered,’ bringing together leading online brands and giving everyone the chance to experience them in person at Central Department Store. Central was the first department store to open its space for rising designers and online brands, allowing them to transition from the online world to a true on-ground experience.

“This milestone reaffirms our commitment to supporting the new generation of designers, creators, and brand founders. Together, we can move forward and shape the future of fashion.”

Event highlights and special experiences

Central The Fashion Disruptors 2025 featured a variety of activities designed to offer an unforgettable, immersive fashion experience for all attendees:

Fashion shows and presentations : New collections from 16 of Thailand’s most exciting fashion brands were showcased, highlighting both established names and emerging talents in the industry.

: New collections from 16 of Thailand’s most exciting fashion brands were showcased, highlighting both established names and emerging talents in the industry. Photo area & fashion experience : Attendees had the chance to participate in exclusive photography sessions with professional photographers, capturing their personal fashion moments in an interactive and creative setting.

: Attendees had the chance to participate in exclusive photography sessions with professional photographers, capturing their personal fashion moments in an interactive and creative setting. Fashion x Food experience : The event brought together the worlds of fashion and cuisine, offering unique menus crafted by chefs from I Do Catering, delivering an innovative fusion of style and gastronomy.

: The event brought together the worlds of fashion and cuisine, offering unique menus crafted by chefs from I Do Catering, delivering an innovative fusion of style and gastronomy. DJ & entertainment : The After Party featured DJ Jira, a rising Gen Z DJ sensation, keeping the energy high and the atmosphere vibrant.

: The After Party featured DJ Jira, a rising Gen Z DJ sensation, keeping the energy high and the atmosphere vibrant. Exclusive promotions: Central The 1 Credit Card holders enjoyed exclusive offers, including discounts, gifts, and special privileges from participating brands.

Continued shopping experience and pop-up event

Following the main event, the Unfiltered experience will continue at the Event Arena, CENTRAL @ CentralwOrld, from August 30 to September 5, 2025. This pop-up event will feature participating brands such as Daily Squad, Maison Keeps, Piccoro, and more.

The event will also extend to Central Ladprao in September, where customers can explore even more brands in the Women’s Fashion department, including Aimer, Fabrique, FLAT2112, and more.

Central The Fashion Disruptors 2025 represents a key turning point in the development of Thai fashion. The event blends the best of both worlds, providing emerging designers with a platform to reach new customers while offering a unique and immersive shopping experience for all attendees.

Central Department Store remains a leader in shaping the future of Thai fashion, offering customers authentic, high-quality products and unparalleled fashion experiences.

Customers can discover and shop their favourite fashion brands via the Central App, Facebook, TikTok Shop, or visit Central stores nationwide, including Central Chidlom, Central Ladprao, and more.

For more information, visit www.central.co.th.

