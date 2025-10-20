La Moda Suit opens new showroom near Khaosan
The choice for the best tailor in Bangkok has never been easier
If you’re looking for the best tailor in Bangkok, there’s a new name to know, or at least, a new location. La Moda Suit, a bespoke tailor known for sharp cuts and sharper service, has just opened its new branch near Khaosan Road, steps from Samsen Main Road and Soi 2.
Whether you’re a groom prepping for the big day or a traveller on a time crunch, La Moda’s updated space is designed to serve faster, better, and brighter. Open daily from 10am to 11pm, it’s now easier than ever to get the perfect fit on your schedule.
A new space for the same obsession: the perfect fit
La Moda Suit started with a simple vision: real tailoring, done right. One tailor, one tape measure, and an unshakable focus on fit. That same attention to detail earned the brand a loyal following, from global travellers to Bangkok’s business elite.
Now in its next chapter, La Moda’s new showroom reflects its evolution: more light, more space, and more fittings happening at once. No matter if you’re popping in for a custom shirt or planning an entire wedding wardrobe, the space makes the experience smoother than ever.
What La Moda Suit offers
From wedding tuxedos to boardroom blazers, here’s what to expect:
- Bespoke suits, tuxedos, wedding suits, and casual blazers.
- Custom shirts, vests, chinos, and hand-finished accessories.
- Fabric library featuring premium Italian wool, breathable linen, and seasonal selections.
- A simple tailoring process. Consultation → precise measurements → 2 to 3 fittings → final delivery.
- Add-ons, alterations, personal styling advice, and express tailoring within 24 to 48 hours.
- Worldwide shipping with tracking (USA, Europe, Argentina, and more).
To celebrate the new space, La Moda is offering limited-time opening promotions, only for October.
The promotion includes:
- Buy 1 suit, get 1 custom shirt free
- Wedding packages tailored for grooms and groomsmen
- Express service for travellers (within 24 to 48 hours)
- Worldwide shipping
For those who dress with intention
Gimmicks or loud branding just isn’t La Moda’s cup of tea. For the bespoke tailor, it’s about confidence and chasing the perfect fit. Clients come to expect modern tailoring shaped by old-school discipline, with every piece cut to reflect the best version of you.
Whether you’re planning a wedding, levelling up your business look, or just ready to own a piece that truly fits, La Moda Suit delivers timeless craftsmanship, without the tourist-trap vibes.
View this post on Instagram
How to book:
- Call: 065-759-9407
- Email: owenpoudel@gmail.com
- Book online: lamodasuit.com
- Visit: Samsen Main Road / Soi 2 near Khaosan Road
- Social: Facebook | Instagram
- Hours: Daily, 10am to 11pm
Press release
Latest Thailand News
Navy officer jumps off dormitory to escape alleged rape attempt by senior officer
Follow The Thaiger on Google News: