La Moda Suit opens new showroom near Khaosan

The choice for the best tailor in Bangkok has never been easier

Photo of Thaiger Thaiger41 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, October 20, 2025
87 2 minutes read
La Moda Suit opens new showroom near Khaosan | Thaiger

If you’re looking for the best tailor in Bangkok, there’s a new name to know, or at least, a new location. La Moda Suit, a bespoke tailor known for sharp cuts and sharper service, has just opened its new branch near Khaosan Road, steps from Samsen Main Road and Soi 2.

Whether you’re a groom prepping for the big day or a traveller on a time crunch, La Moda’s updated space is designed to serve faster, better, and brighter. Open daily from 10am to 11pm, it’s now easier than ever to get the perfect fit on your schedule.

A new space for the same obsession: the perfect fit

La Moda Suit started with a simple vision: real tailoring, done right. One tailor, one tape measure, and an unshakable focus on fit. That same attention to detail earned the brand a loyal following, from global travellers to Bangkok’s business elite.

Now in its next chapter, La Moda’s new showroom reflects its evolution: more light, more space, and more fittings happening at once. No matter if you’re popping in for a custom shirt or planning an entire wedding wardrobe, the space makes the experience smoother than ever.

La Moda Suit opens new showroom near Khaosan | News by Thaiger

What La Moda Suit offers

Related Articles

From wedding tuxedos to boardroom blazers, here’s what to expect:

  • Bespoke suits, tuxedos, wedding suits, and casual blazers.
  • Custom shirts, vests, chinos, and hand-finished accessories.
  • Fabric library featuring premium Italian wool, breathable linen, and seasonal selections.
  • A simple tailoring process. Consultation → precise measurements → 2 to 3 fittings → final delivery.
  • Add-ons, alterations, personal styling advice, and express tailoring within 24 to 48 hours.
  • Worldwide shipping with tracking (USA, Europe, Argentina, and more).

To celebrate the new space, La Moda is offering limited-time opening promotions, only for October.

The promotion includes:

  • Buy 1 suit, get 1 custom shirt free
  • Wedding packages tailored for grooms and groomsmen
  • Express service for travellers (within 24 to 48 hours)
  • Worldwide shipping

For those who dress with intention

Gimmicks or loud branding just isn’t La Moda’s cup of tea. For the bespoke tailor, it’s about confidence and chasing the perfect fit. Clients come to expect modern tailoring shaped by old-school discipline, with every piece cut to reflect the best version of you.

Whether you’re planning a wedding, levelling up your business look, or just ready to own a piece that truly fits, La Moda Suit delivers timeless craftsmanship, without the tourist-trap vibes.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Thaiger Life (@thaigerlife)

How to book:

Press release

Latest Thailand News
Navy officer jumps off dormitory to escape alleged rape attempt by senior officer | Thaiger Thailand News

Navy officer jumps off dormitory to escape alleged rape attempt by senior officer

1 minute ago
Chinese tourist falls from hotel balcony in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese tourist falls from hotel balcony in Pattaya

20 hours ago
Nakhon Ratchasima landlord seeks tenant after rental mess | Thaiger Thailand News

Nakhon Ratchasima landlord seeks tenant after rental mess

20 hours ago
Illegal gambling and e-cigarette URLs surge in 2025 | Thaiger Thailand News

Illegal gambling and e-cigarette URLs surge in 2025

21 hours ago
Homeless couple&#8217;s indecent act in Pattaya bar causes local concern | Thaiger Pattaya News

Homeless couple’s indecent act in Pattaya bar causes local concern

22 hours ago
Police seize 4.4 million meth pills at Thailand-Myanmar border | Thaiger Thailand News

Police seize 4.4 million meth pills at Thailand-Myanmar border

22 hours ago
Phuket pushes for stricter cannabis rules to protect tourism image | Thaiger Thailand News

Phuket pushes for stricter cannabis rules to protect tourism image

24 hours ago
Tragic delay: blocked ambulance leads to patient&#8217;s death in Krabi | Thaiger Thailand News

Tragic delay: blocked ambulance leads to patient’s death in Krabi

24 hours ago
Boy with ADHD taken to police after toy gun incident | Thaiger Thailand News

Boy with ADHD taken to police after toy gun incident

1 day ago
Monk killed in pet dispute at Nakhon Pathom temple | Thaiger Thailand News

Monk killed in pet dispute at Nakhon Pathom temple

1 day ago
Taiwanese trio busted at Bangkok airport with rare wildlife | Thaiger Bangkok News

Taiwanese trio busted at Bangkok airport with rare wildlife

2 days ago
Bogus doctor arrested in Pattaya clinic raid after repeat offences | Thaiger Pattaya News

Bogus doctor arrested in Pattaya clinic raid after repeat offences

2 days ago
Monk saves debt-ridden couple in South Thailand bridge rescue | Thaiger South Thailand News

Monk saves debt-ridden couple in South Thailand bridge rescue

2 days ago
Thailand tourists face 100k fine for toxic sunscreen on reefs | Thaiger Environment News

Thailand tourists face 100k fine for toxic sunscreen on reefs

2 days ago
Water woes: Phuket MP calls for urgent fix as crisis worsens | Thaiger Phuket News

Water woes: Phuket MP calls for urgent fix as crisis worsens

2 days ago
9 Thais arrested for illegal border crossing from Cambodia | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

9 Thais arrested for illegal border crossing from Cambodia

2 days ago
Southern drug kingpin arrested hiding out in Bangkok condo | Thaiger Bangkok News

Southern drug kingpin arrested hiding out in Bangkok condo

2 days ago
Stoned shopkeeper arrested after knife rampage in Chon Buri | Thaiger Pattaya News

Stoned shopkeeper arrested after knife rampage in Chon Buri

2 days ago
Late-night blaze guts Phuket home in suspected power fault | Thaiger Phuket News

Late-night blaze guts Phuket home in suspected power fault

2 days ago
Storm topples giant tree, crushes police cars in Ayutthaya | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Storm topples giant tree, crushes police cars in Ayutthaya

2 days ago
Drunken Brit torches wife’s designer gear in Pattaya rampage | Thaiger Pattaya News

Drunken Brit torches wife’s designer gear in Pattaya rampage

2 days ago
Thai senator faces death threats over border sound row | Thaiger Politics News

Thai senator faces death threats over border sound row

2 days ago
Israeli tourist caught stealing donation envelope in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Israeli tourist caught stealing donation envelope in Pattaya

2 days ago
Storm alert: Thundershowers and rough seas hit Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Storm alert: Thundershowers and rough seas hit Thailand

2 days ago
Bike taxi rider damages passenger’s phone after secret camera dispute | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bike taxi rider damages passenger’s phone after secret camera dispute

3 days ago
GuidesLifestylePress Room
Tags
Photo of Thaiger Thaiger41 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, October 20, 2025
87 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Thaiger

Thaiger

The Thaiger is Thailand's largest online portal for news, videos and information.