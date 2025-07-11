Why Thailand is obsessed with Labubus

If you’ve been wondering why everyone in Bangkok is dangling strange little dolls from their designer bags, meet Labubu and Cry Baby, Thailand’s latest pop culture obsessions.

Labubu, a mischievous elf with pointy ears, serrated teeth, and wild hair, was created by Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung in 2015. Inspired by Nordic mythology, Labubu first appeared in The Monsters’ story series. Though the monsters include characters like Zimomo and Spooky, Labubu quickly became the breakout star, especially after BLACKPINK’s Lisa flaunted one on her handbag.

What pushed Labubu into the mainstream? It’s a 2019 collaboration with Chinese collectable giant POP MART.

The toys are mostly in the form of blind boxes, so you never know which version you’ll get until you open it, making the hunt half the fun.

And yes, Labubu is a girl. She’s unique: no tail, a toothy grin, and over 300 character variations, from fantasy-themed figurines to dessert-colored plush pendants with movable limbs. These plushies, especially the Tasty Macarons series, have become coveted bag charms in Thailand.

Cry Baby, her gloomy-but-cute counterpart, also found fame with fans who relate to its pouty mood and teary eyes.

But here’s the ultimate flex: Thai collectors are matching Labubus with Hermès Birkins, Chanel crossbodies, and luxury car dashboards. It’s high fashion meets chaos, and everyone wants in.

From late-night capsule machine queues to Facebook trade groups, the craze is real. Whether you’re a toy collector or just Labubu-curious, these pint-sized icons are here to stay in Thailand.

