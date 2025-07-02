PlayStation teams up with BLACKPINK’s Lisa for epic teaser (video)

K-pop star and gaming giant first collaborated during 'FUTW' music video

Puntid Tantivangphaisal 12 minutes ago Last Updated: Wednesday, July 2, 2025
PlayStation teams up with BLACKPINK's Lisa for epic teaser (video)
Screenshots from LLOUD Official Youtube video

Hold onto your controllers, gamers! PlayStation has just dropped a teaser clip featuring none other than the world-renowned Thai artist Lisa Manobal from BLACKPINK, and fans are buzzing with excitement. The collaboration is leaving many wondering if this is just the beginning of a thrilling partnership between the gaming giant and the global music icon.

The teaser, which showcases Lisa’s hit song “Lifestyle” from her debut album Alter Ego, has fans eagerly anticipating what’s next. PlayStation’s collaboration with such a high-profile artist like Lisa is nothing short of a phenomenon, blending her iconic style and charisma with the vibrant world of gaming.

This partnership reinforces PlayStation’s message that “Play has no limits,” showing that the gaming and entertainment industries can come together spectacularly.

The teaser clip itself is a visual feast, featuring games from PlayStation‘s prestigious first-party studios, including Astro Bot, Marathon, and HELLDIVERS 2, as well as TEKKEN 8 from BANDAI NAMCO ENTERTAINMENT.

Of course, the star of the show is Lisa, whose cool yet playful persona fits seamlessly into the dynamic world of PlayStation.

Viewers are treated to glimpses of the sleek DualSense controllers, including the White, Astro Bot, HELLDIVERS 2, and Volcanic Red editions, further enhancing the gaming experience.

What makes this collaboration even more exciting is Lisa’s connection to PlayStation’s world through her music. Her track “Lifestyle” is featured in the clip, but it’s not the first time Lisa and PlayStation have crossed paths.

On February 28, during the YouTube Music Nights + PlayStation Presents: LISA campaign, the music video for her hit song “FUTW” prominently featured the PlayStation 5.

This subtle nod further hints at the K-pop star’s growing partnership with PlayStation, leading many to believe that she could soon be officially crowned as PlayStation’s global ambassador, DailyNews reported.

As fans wait to see if this teaser marks the start of something bigger, one thing is for certain: PlayStation and Lisa are ready to bring gamers and music fans together in a way we’ve never seen before.

