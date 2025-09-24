Where to eat and play in Phuket with big savings

If you ask people in Phuket where they’d go when they need a break from the sun and sand, Jungceylon in Patong is likely to be one of the first places they mention. The mall has long been a popular destination for shopping, dining, and entertainment, but this September and October, it comes with an extra reason to visit.

The Eat & Play Rewards event allows you to have fun and save money at the same time. It’s the ultimate excuse to race around on the go-karts, order that extra dish, and turn lunch or dinner into a full day out.

Jump to section Summary How to get the rewards Spend 1,000 baht or more on food and drinks at Jungceylon, bring your receipts to the Tourist Privilege Booth, and exchange them for vouchers that unlock savings on attractions. SF Cinema Enjoy a buy-one-get-one-free ticket deal at SF Cinema, making it perfect for a family outing or a movie date after dining at the mall. Kidzooona A Japanese-style indoor playland with ball pits, climbing zones, and role-play corners. Eat & Play Rewards give you 50% off an all-day pass for kids. Froggy’s Fun Park High-energy fun for kids and teens with trampolines, climbing frames, and rope courses. Discounted entry available with the dining rewards. Power Drive Race friends or family at Jungceylon’s indoor go-kart track. The Eat & Play vouchers give you discounted entry for extra thrills. Make a day of it Savour cuisines from around the world, enjoy kid-friendly attractions, relax with coffee or shopping, and end the day with a movie or go-karts – all under one roof. Golden Week Carnival (October 1 to 7) Celebrate with up to 70% off deals, free woven bag giveaways, and nightly shows featuring Thai performances, drag queens, cabaret, and B-boy battles.

How to get the rewards

The rules for Eat & Play Rewards are simple. All you have to do is dine your way to extra perks. Spend 1,000 baht or more on food and drinks, keep the receipts, and take them to the Tourist Privilege Booth in The Bay Zone. That’s where you’ll swap your receipts for vouchers that allow you to save money on some of Jungceylon Phuket’s most popular attractions.

Here’s what you can claim.

SF Cinema (for a proper night out at the movies)

Catching a film is still one of the easiest ways to spend time with your loved ones. SF Cinema at Jungceylon Phuket allows you to catch all the latest movies, both Thai and international, in a comfortable modern theatre. The Eat & Play Rewards include a buy-one-get-one-free ticket deal, so your dinner bill could cover the perfect family film night or a movie date with that special someone.

Kidzooona (a full indoor playground for the little ones)

If you’re a parent, you know the value of a safe, supervised space where your child can run wild. Kidzooona offers exactly that. It’s a Japanese-style indoor playground with ball pits, climbing areas, role-play corners, and soft obstacle courses. Here, your children can let loose while you take a well-earned coffee break. With the Eat & Play Rewards, you get 50% off a one-kid all-day pass, which means hours of entertainment for half the usual price.

Froggy’s Fun Park (trampolines and adventure zones)

Froggy’s Fun Park makes it easy to convince your children to burn off energy after lunch. This indoor adventure zone has trampolines, climbing frames, and rope courses. It offers high-energy fun that works for older children and teenagers who want more than a simple playground and enjoy some thrills. With the reward voucher, you get a discount on entry. It’s like an affordable add-on to your day at Jungceylon Phuket.

Power Drive (indoor go-kart racing)

For teens, adults, or anyone in need for speed, Power Drive offers go-karting in a safe indoor track. The karts are built for excitement, so you’ll find enough zip to get your adrenaline going no matter what your skill level is. And with the Eat & Play Rewards, you can get a discount voucher. It’s a great way to race with friends or test your reflexes without overspending.

Make a day of it

Eating well at Jungceylon Phuket is an easy task. The mall is as famous for its dining scene as it is for its shopping, with cuisines from around the world under one roof. One minute you can be savouring classic Thai flavours at Thai Food Factory, the next you’re enjoying Italian pasta at La Casa, Japanese sushi at Wabi Sabi, or Australian rib-eye at Why?Not. Plus, there are coffee shops, dessert stops, and casual snack corners dotted all throughout the mall, so you have enough options to keep your taste buds happy.

After your tummy is full, take your children to Kidzooona or Froggy’s Fun Park, while you relax with coffee or shopping. Later, everyone can regroup for dinner and cap the evening off with a film at SF Cinema. Don’t forget to include a go-kart session at Power Drive, and you’ve ticked off meals, entertainment, and activity all in one go.

Golden Week Carnival coming up

As if that wasn’t enough, October also brings the Golden Week Carnival at Jungceylon Phuket. From October 1 to 7, you can enjoy festive deals of up to 70% off, plus a free Thai woven plastic bag when spending 3,000 baht or more.

The evenings will be lively, too. Every night from 6pm at The Jungle Zone and the Front Plaza, the mall will host shows that range from traditional drum and dance performances to drag queen covers, cabaret, and B-boy battles.

Thanks to all the events and promotions, September and October make a great time to visit Jungceylon Phuket. Dine, play, and collect rewards while you can, and be sure to clear your calendar for the Golden Week Carnival for more shopping deals, live performances, and festive celebrations.

Find out more about the Eat &Play Rewards and the Golden Week Carnival at jungceylon.com

Sponsored