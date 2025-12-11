Thai netizens demand probe after Chinese tourist catches fish in Phuket for fun

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 11, 2025, 2:15 PM
Photo via Facebook/ ลุยจีน Luijeen

Thai netizens are questioning authorities after a viral video showed a Chinese tourist catching vibrant fish in the Phuket sea for fun, with many voicing concerns over animal abuse and suspicions that she may have travelled with an illegal Chinese-run tour operator.

A Thai woman spotted the video on Douyin and forwarded it to well-known blogger Luijeen, who shared screenshots on his Facebook page yesterday, December 10. He called on officials to clarify whether the behaviour breached Thai law.

The video showed the Chinese woman sitting on a boat using a small spoon net to scoop several colourful fish from the sea. More than five fish were seen left on the boat, and she reportedly caught a larger fish as well. It remains unclear whether the species shown are protected or fall under controlled wildlife regulations.

The clip was originally posted by a travel agency offering travel packages in Thailand. The agency’s account, written in Chinese, is suspected of being run by Chinese nationals, which further raises questions about whether the business is legally registered in Thailand.

Chinese woman fishing for fun Phuket sea
Photo via Facebook/ ลุยจีน Luijeen

Some Chinese users on Douyin expressed interest in joining the tour to experience similar activities, while others asked whether the act was legal. The agency responded to comments claiming…

“My client caught these fish for fun. She left them on the boat for a short time before releasing them back into the sea. We are not mistreating animals or causing waste. We are also not breaking local laws. If fishing is illegal, then Thai people don’t eat fish, huh?”

Thai netizens did not accept the explanation. Many argued the act could constitute animal abuse and urged Thai officials to legally punish both the tourist and the agency. Others questioned whether the tour operator was registered properly according to Thai laws.

Indo-Pacific sergeant
Photo by Hannes Grobe via Wikipedia

A Thai man later commented that the fish seen in the video may have been Indo-Pacific sergeants, a common species in the area that locals normally catch and eat.

As of now, no government agency issued a statement on whether any laws were violated or whether the tour operator will be investigated.

In a related story, Thai netizens also urged authorities to investigate a Chinese tour guide who allegedly pressured foreign tourists into buying souvenirs in Thailand to secure personal commissions. The guide even threatened to block the tourists from returning to their home countries if they refused to make purchases.

