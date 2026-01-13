Jealous customer attacks Myanmar man in Samut Prakan

Key insights from the news Copy A Myanmar man, Zaw Kala Stone, was critically injured in a knife attack outside a convenience store in Samut Prakan during his first visit to see his girlfriend on January 13.

A Myanmar man was left critically injured after being attacked with a knife outside a convenience store in Samut Prakan early this morning, January 13, during his first visit to see his girlfriend.

The incident took place at around midnight in Soi King Kaew 41, Racha Thewa subdistrict, Bang Phli district. Emergency responders from Por Teck Tung Foundation’s Suvarnabhumi unit and medical personnel were dispatched to the scene after receiving reports of an assault with serious injuries.

Upon arrival, they found 27 year old Zaw Kala Stone, a Myanmar national, with multiple deep slash wounds to his arms, legs and body. The most severe injury was to his right foot, which was nearly severed.

Due to the severity of the wounds and significant blood loss, responders performed emergency treatment at the scene before transferring him to Bang Phli Hospital with additional support from a medical team at Chularat 9 Airport Hospital.

The victim’s girlfriend, 30 year old Ni, who is also a Myanmar national and works at a nearby noodle shop, told police the two had only recently started dating and this was his first time visiting her. That night, they were sitting together at the noodle shop when the attack occurred.

According to Ni, the attacker was a regular customer who often tried to flirt with her, but she always ignored him. That night, he was dining nearby before suddenly approaching their table and slashing her boyfriend. As the victim fled in panic, he was chased and attacked again in front of the convenience store.

The noodle shop owner confirmed the suspect had shown repeated interest in Ni and had previously tried to get her phone number. The owner believed jealousy was the likely motive, as the suspect may have seen the victim visit her for the first time and acted out of possessiveness.

Police are now working to identify and locate the suspect. Officers are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to gather evidence and bring the attacker to justice.

Similarly, back in November, a jealous Thai man stabbed his girlfriend in the neck in front of her two year old son at a condominium in Samut Prakan province. The child was later rescued unharmed.