Thai woman killed saving colleague from loader accident in Phrae

The incident occurred on January 12, when the woman, 33, pushed her colleague out of harm's way but was unable to escape in time, resulting in her being run over by the loader.

Witnesses reported that the victim had made a chilling remark earlier about needing to sleep soundly, which has since resonated with her family and colleagues in light of her sacrifice.

The woman's husband expressed pride in her bravery despite the tragedy, and police are investigating the incident, including questioning the loader driver and witnesses.

A Thai woman lost her life in a tragic workplace accident in Phrae province after sacrificing herself to save a colleague from being struck by a loader at an agricultural product store.

Officers from Mueang Phrae Police Station were alerted to the fatal incident at around 2.30pm yesterday, January 12. Police arrived at the agricultural product store in the Mae Lai sub-district along with medical staff from Phrae Hospital and rescuers from the Phrae Foundation.

The accident occurred inside a corn storage warehouse at the store. At the scene, officers found the body of a 33 year old Thai woman lying atop a pile of corn.

The woman suffered multiple broken bones and a severe skull fracture and was pronounced dead at the scene. Her husband, young son, and fellow workers were reportedly left in shock and grief.

A 62 year old colleague told police that she was sweeping floor behind a loader when she suddenly heard the deceased shout her name. Moments later, the woman rushed forward and pushed her colleague out of harm’s way as the loader driver reversed the vehicle.

While the colleague narrowly escaped being hit, the deceased was unable to move clear in time. The loader struck her and ran over her, killing her instantly.

Other workers told police that the woman had earlier made a remark that felt unsettling in hindsight. She reportedly said, “I ordered a lot of pyjamas today. It’s time to sleep soundly.”

The victim’s 33 year old husband said his wife had recently given birth to their youngest child. She had taken around three months of maternity leave and had only just returned to work. Despite his heartbreak, he said he felt proud of her courage for risking her life to save her colleague.

The woman’s body was transported to hospital for an autopsy. Police said they will question the loader driver and other witnesses before proceeding with further legal action.

