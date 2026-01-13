Foreign man assaults train officers sparking retaliation from Thai passengers

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: January 13, 2026, 4:20 PM
Photo via Facebook/ Ameenah Tokyousoh

Key insights from the news

  • A foreign man, believed to be intoxicated, assaulted two Thai train officers after causing a disturbance on a train, including smashing a window and hurling insults at passengers.
  • The situation escalated when train officers attempted to remove the man and his girlfriend from the train, leading to the man punching one of the officers.
  • Fellow passengers intervened, physically attacking the foreign man and subduing him until he and his girlfriend agreed to leave the train while he continued to shout insults.
  • The train officers have not made a public statement, and it is unclear if any legal action has been taken against the foreign man following the incident.

A foreign man, believed to be heavily intoxicated, allegedly assaulted two Thai train officers before being attacked by fellow passengers and forcibly removed from a train.

The incident was filmed by a witness, Ameenah Tokyousoh, who shared the footage on his Facebook account yesterday, January 12. The video showed chaos inside a passenger carriage, but the exact route and location of the train were not disclosed.

According to Ameenah, the foreign man, who was wearing a red T-shirt, boarded the train with his Thai girlfriend. He appeared drunk and soon began arguing loudly with her. During the confrontation, he smashed a window inside the carriage, raised his middle finger at his girlfriend, and turned his aggression towards other passengers.

The witness said the man hurled vulgar insults at passengers and made remarks comparing Thai people and Thailand unfavourably to Cambodia. Despite the disturbance, most passengers reportedly ignored him and avoided confrontation.

Foreign man gang attacked on train
Photo via Facebook/ Ameenah Tokyousoh

Around 20 minutes later, two train officers arrived and instructed the couple to get off at the next station for causing a disturbance to other passengers. The man and his girlfriend refused and began arguing with the officers.

The situation escalated when the foreigner allegedly punched one of the train officers. Following the assault, several male passengers stood up and physically attacked the man, subduing him inside the carriage.

The couple eventually agreed to leave the train, but the man continued shouting insults at Thai people and the officers while livestreaming the incident on his mobile phone as they exited the carriage.

Photo via Facebook/ Ameenah Tokyousoh

As of the latest reports, the train officers involved have not issued any public statement, and it remains unclear whether legal action has been taken against the foreign man.

In a similar incident reported in October last year, a foreign man assaulted a Thai transwoman on a footpath in the Sukhumvit area of Bangkok.

Witnesses later intervened and chased the attacker before a group of Thai men assaulted him in retaliation. The man was left lying on the pavement with a head injury, though no official update was provided on subsequent legal proceedings.

Photo via Facebook/ Ameenah Tokyousoh

Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: January 13, 2026, 4:20 PM
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.