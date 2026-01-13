Foreign man assaults train officers sparking retaliation from Thai passengers

Key insights from the news Copy A foreign man, believed to be intoxicated, assaulted two Thai train officers after causing a disturbance on a train, including smashing a window and hurling insults at passengers.

A foreign man, believed to be heavily intoxicated, allegedly assaulted two Thai train officers before being attacked by fellow passengers and forcibly removed from a train.

The incident was filmed by a witness, Ameenah Tokyousoh, who shared the footage on his Facebook account yesterday, January 12. The video showed chaos inside a passenger carriage, but the exact route and location of the train were not disclosed.

According to Ameenah, the foreign man, who was wearing a red T-shirt, boarded the train with his Thai girlfriend. He appeared drunk and soon began arguing loudly with her. During the confrontation, he smashed a window inside the carriage, raised his middle finger at his girlfriend, and turned his aggression towards other passengers.

The witness said the man hurled vulgar insults at passengers and made remarks comparing Thai people and Thailand unfavourably to Cambodia. Despite the disturbance, most passengers reportedly ignored him and avoided confrontation.

Around 20 minutes later, two train officers arrived and instructed the couple to get off at the next station for causing a disturbance to other passengers. The man and his girlfriend refused and began arguing with the officers.

The situation escalated when the foreigner allegedly punched one of the train officers. Following the assault, several male passengers stood up and physically attacked the man, subduing him inside the carriage.

The couple eventually agreed to leave the train, but the man continued shouting insults at Thai people and the officers while livestreaming the incident on his mobile phone as they exited the carriage.

As of the latest reports, the train officers involved have not issued any public statement, and it remains unclear whether legal action has been taken against the foreign man.

In a similar incident reported in October last year, a foreign man assaulted a Thai transwoman on a footpath in the Sukhumvit area of Bangkok.

Witnesses later intervened and chased the attacker before a group of Thai men assaulted him in retaliation. The man was left lying on the pavement with a head injury, though no official update was provided on subsequent legal proceedings.