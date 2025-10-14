Fire broke out at plastic factory in Chon Buri, no injuries reported

A large fire broke out at a plastic packaging factory in Sri Racha district, Chon Buri, yesterday, October 13, causing significant damage but no reported injuries.

The blaze began around 12.30pm at a warehouse belonging to Procare Packaging Co., Ltd., located in Bang Phra subdistrict. The facility specialises in the production of plastic bubble wrap. Black smoke from the fire was visible from several kilometres away.

Firefighters from surrounding municipalities responded to the scene, working in rainy conditions to contain the flames. Two 8-litre LPG tanks were located near the fire, raising concerns about a possible explosion. Crews managed to prevent the fire from reaching the tanks.

Initial reports from Pattaya News suggest the fire may have been caused by a lightning strike, leading to an electrical short circuit. The incident occurred on a public holiday when the factory was closed, and no staff were present at the time.

The complex includes two buildings, a main production facility and a storage warehouse containing plastic foam and other flammable materials. The fire rapidly spread through the warehouse, and the heat reportedly caused the roof to collapse, complicating firefighting efforts.

Authorities are continuing to monitor the situation and investigate the cause of the fire.

In a separate incident, a fire broke out at a warehouse complex in Pathum Thani’s Khlong Luang district on October 13, destroying six connected storage buildings used for online retail operations.

The fire began around 3pm in the Khlong Nueng subdistrict and quickly spread due to the flammable materials inside, including cardboard boxes and plastic packaging. The blaze affected a total area of over 200 rai.

More than 20 fire engines from nearby municipalities were dispatched, and firefighters worked in rainy conditions for over three hours to control the flames. No injuries were reported, but damage is estimated to exceed 50 million baht.