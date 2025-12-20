Fire Destroys Shops at Rong Kluea Market on Thai-Cambodian Border

Late-night blaze in Aranyaprathet wipes out up to 15 rental units, investigators point to possible electrical short circuit

Photo of Daniel Holmes Daniel HolmesPublished: December 20, 2025, 11:17 AM
A major fire tore through Rong Kluea Market in Aranyaprathet district early Friday morning, destroying multiple shops at one of Thailand’s busiest border trading hubs. Firefighters managed to contain the blaze before it spread further, but significant damage was reported.

The fire broke out at around 1:20 a.m. on December 20 at Building B5 of Rong Kluea Market, located in Pa Rai sub district near the Thai-Cambodian border. The radio communications center at Khlong Luek Police Station received the initial report and immediately dispatched officers to the scene.

Fire engines from several local agencies were mobilized. Firefighters battled the flames for over an hour before bringing the situation under control. Authorities confirmed that the fire did not spread to nearby buildings, a key concern given the market’s dense layout.

via khaosodOfficials said approximately 10 to 15 rental units were completely destroyed. The units are owned by the Sa Kaeo Provincial Administrative Organization and were largely occupied by Cambodian nationals who used the spaces to sell clothing, household goods, and imported products.

No injuries or fatalities were reported.

Initial findings suggest the fire may have been caused by an electrical short circuit. Investigators noted that many of the shops relied on temporary wiring and overloaded power connections, a common risk in older market structures. A full forensic examination is now underway to confirm the exact cause.

Police stressed that the incident is not connected to recent tensions or security issues along the border. While many Cambodian vendors have temporarily crossed back into Cambodia, authorities said this movement was precautionary and unrelated to the fire itself.

Pol. Col. Chuchart Kongmuang, superintendent of Khlong Luek Police Station, has ordered an expedited investigation in coordination with forensic officers from Sa Kaeo. Damage assessments are ongoing, and officials are working with local agencies to document losses and ensure safety before any rebuilding begins.

Rong Kluea Market is a key economic artery for cross-border trade between Thailand and Cambodia, attracting thousands of shoppers daily. Friday’s fire is expected to disrupt commerce in the affected zone for weeks.

The incident was first reported by the Khaosod.

