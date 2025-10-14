Warehouse fire in Pathum Thani destroys six buildings, 50m damage

Firefighters battle blaze for over three hours as six online goods warehouses burn down in Khlong Luang

Image of the burning warehouse | Photo via KhaoSod

A large fire broke out at a warehouse complex in Pathum Thani’s Khlong Luang district yesterday afternoon, October 13, destroying six connected warehouses used for online retail storage. No injuries were reported, but initial damage estimates exceed 50 million baht.

The incident occurred around 3pm in Khlong Nueng subdistrict. Police from Khlong Luang Police Station and over 20 fire engines from multiple local municipalities were deployed to the scene. Local officials, including the Mayor of Tha Khlong Municipality, Suthep Wongjaeng, joined them.

The fire originated in a warehouse used to store cardboard boxes and plastic packaging materials for online sales. Strong flames quickly spread to five adjacent warehouses, which were built in a continuous row across an area of more than 200 rai.

KhaoSod reported that firefighters worked under rainy conditions for over three hours to bring the situation under control. Several warehouse roofs collapsed due to the heat.

Photo via KhaoSod

Mayor Suthep confirmed that the fire has been completely contained, but the cause remains under investigation. Municipal officers plan to conduct further inspections of the damaged structures and have cordoned off the area to prevent unauthorised access.

One witness, 36 year old Weerachai, who works near the site, said he first noticed flames coming from plastic pallets stacked on the north side of one of the buildings. He attempted to extinguish the fire with a chemical extinguisher, but it spread rapidly. Workers inside the warehouse evacuated as the fire intensified.

Police have documented the scene and are gathering witness statements. Forensic officers will be brought in to determine the exact cause of the fire before legal proceedings move forward.

Related Articles

In a similar story, a fire broke out at the Route 66 nightclub in Bangkok’s Royal City Avenue (RCA) on October 6. The nightclub confirmed that its main building was not affected and would reopen as normal.

According to Fire & Rescue Thailand, the blaze was first reported at 5.11pm and initially believed to have damaged a restaurant on-site. However, later reports clarified that the fire occurred in a warehouse section connected to the nightclub.

ThaiRath reported that six fire engines were dispatched, and the fire was brought under control within 30 minutes.

Warehouse fire in Pathum Thani destroys six buildings, 50m damage

5 hours ago

