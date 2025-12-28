Staff shortage paralyze delivery network as thousands of parcels pile up

A major logistics disruption has unfolded in Yala Province after a mass resignation of delivery workers left tens of thousands of parcels stranded inside a local warehouse, triggering mounting public frustration and urgent calls for corrective action.

On December 28, reporters visited a warehouse operated by a well-known shipping company in Yala after customers began reporting severe delays and missing deliveries. Inside the facility, large volumes of parcels were found stacked across sorting areas and storage zones, some believed to have been sitting untouched for days or longer. The backlog has made normal delivery operations impossible and forced some customers to travel to the warehouse themselves in hopes of locating their packages.

According to information from staff and local sources, the disruption was caused by a sudden wave of resignations among delivery drivers and sorting personnel. The loss of manpower brought parcel sorting and last-mile delivery to a near standstill. With too few workers remaining to process incoming shipments, packages continued to arrive faster than they could be handled, rapidly overwhelming the warehouse.

Affected customers reported missed delivery dates, lack of tracking updates, and difficulty contacting customer service. Some said they were not informed of the delays and only discovered the situation after visiting the warehouse in person. The incident has sparked criticism online, with many questioning the company’s labor practices and contingency planning.

Local officials confirmed they are monitoring the situation closely due to the scale of the backlog and the number of people affected. Sources indicated that emergency measures are being discussed, including temporary staffing support, redistribution of parcels to nearby hubs, and internal management reviews to stabilize operations.

The shipping company has yet to issue a detailed public explanation but is reportedly working to resolve the backlog as quickly as possible. Customers are demanding transparency, compensation for delays, and assurances that deliveries will resume without further disruption.

As online shopping and parcel delivery continue to play a central role in daily life, the Yala incident has highlighted the vulnerability of logistics networks to labor shortages and the need for rapid response plans when disruptions occur. Authorities and consumers alike are watching closely to see how quickly the situation can be brought under control.