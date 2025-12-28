Staff shortage paralyze delivery network as thousands of parcels pile up

Warehouses overflow with undelivered packages as staff shortages cripple operations, prompting urgent intervention and customer backlash

Photo of Daniel Holmes Daniel HolmesPublished: December 28, 2025, 5:15 PM
117 1 minute read
Staff shortage paralyze delivery network as thousands of parcels pile up | Thaiger

A major logistics disruption has unfolded in Yala Province after a mass resignation of delivery workers left tens of thousands of parcels stranded inside a local warehouse, triggering mounting public frustration and urgent calls for corrective action.

On December 28, reporters visited a warehouse operated by a well-known shipping company in Yala after customers began reporting severe delays and missing deliveries. Inside the facility, large volumes of parcels were found stacked across sorting areas and storage zones, some believed to have been sitting untouched for days or longer. The backlog has made normal delivery operations impossible and forced some customers to travel to the warehouse themselves in hopes of locating their packages.

According to information from staff and local sources, the disruption was caused by a sudden wave of resignations among delivery drivers and sorting personnel. The loss of manpower brought parcel sorting and last-mile delivery to a near standstill. With too few workers remaining to process incoming shipments, packages continued to arrive faster than they could be handled, rapidly overwhelming the warehouse.

Affected customers reported missed delivery dates, lack of tracking updates, and difficulty contacting customer service. Some said they were not informed of the delays and only discovered the situation after visiting the warehouse in person. The incident has sparked criticism online, with many questioning the company’s labor practices and contingency planning.

Local officials confirmed they are monitoring the situation closely due to the scale of the backlog and the number of people affected. Sources indicated that emergency measures are being discussed, including temporary staffing support, redistribution of parcels to nearby hubs, and internal management reviews to stabilize operations.

The shipping company has yet to issue a detailed public explanation but is reportedly working to resolve the backlog as quickly as possible. Customers are demanding transparency, compensation for delays, and assurances that deliveries will resume without further disruption.

As online shopping and parcel delivery continue to play a central role in daily life, the Yala incident has highlighted the vulnerability of logistics networks to labor shortages and the need for rapid response plans when disruptions occur. Authorities and consumers alike are watching closely to see how quickly the situation can be brought under control.

Related Articles
Latest Thailand News
52 political parties register party-list and prime ministerial candidates ahead of 2026 election | Thaiger Thailand News

52 political parties register party-list and prime ministerial candidates ahead of 2026 election

10 minutes ago
Staff shortage paralyze delivery network as thousands of parcels pile up | Thaiger Thailand News

Staff shortage paralyze delivery network as thousands of parcels pile up

40 minutes ago
Phuket workshop boosts efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 9.6% | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket workshop boosts efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 9.6%

2 hours ago
King grants General rank to Lt Gen Boonsin, awards royal decorations to 15 special guards | Thaiger Thailand News

King grants General rank to Lt Gen Boonsin, awards royal decorations to 15 special guards

2 hours ago
Tunisian duo arrested for theft of 150,000 baht gold necklace | Thaiger Thailand News

Tunisian duo arrested for theft of 150,000 baht gold necklace

2 hours ago
Thai court sentences Prasit Jeawkok to 1,210 years in loan scam case | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai court sentences Prasit Jeawkok to 1,210 years in loan scam case

3 hours ago
Cambodian man arrested in Bangkok with gun and explosives after planning revenge attack | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodian man arrested in Bangkok with gun and explosives after planning revenge attack

3 hours ago
Deadly hit-and-run in Pathum Thani as police hunt driver | Thaiger Thailand News

Deadly hit-and-run in Pathum Thani as police hunt driver

4 hours ago
Border villagers return home, but remain cautious over ceasefire | Thaiger Thailand News

Border villagers return home, but remain cautious over ceasefire

4 hours ago
Pickup truck and van collision in Kanchanaburi kills driver, injures 13 | Thaiger Thailand News

Pickup truck and van collision in Kanchanaburi kills driver, injures 13

4 hours ago
Patong sidewalk upgrades on track, says Mayor Lalita | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong sidewalk upgrades on track, says Mayor Lalita

6 hours ago
Indian tourist assaulted in South Pattaya over alleged escort payment dispute | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian tourist assaulted in South Pattaya over alleged escort payment dispute

6 hours ago
Construction worker dies after falling into drainage tunnel while retrieving phone | Thaiger Thailand News

Construction worker dies after falling into drainage tunnel while retrieving phone

7 hours ago
Thailand offers 39 free camping sites for new year holidays | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand offers 39 free camping sites for new year holidays

7 hours ago
Historic Buddha statue returns to Phayao after 65 years | Thaiger Thailand News

Historic Buddha statue returns to Phayao after 65 years

7 hours ago
Delivery rider kills ex-girlfriend outside Bang Na apartment before taking his own life | Thaiger Thailand News

Delivery rider kills ex-girlfriend outside Bang Na apartment before taking his own life

8 hours ago
Man arrested for posing as monk in 1.8 million baht scam | Thaiger Thailand News

Man arrested for posing as monk in 1.8 million baht scam

8 hours ago
Why “Boycott Thailand” is trending on social media | Thaiger Thailand News

Why “Boycott Thailand” is trending on social media

1 day ago
Bus terminals packed as 134,000 travel home for New Year | Thaiger Thailand News

Bus terminals packed as 134,000 travel home for New Year

1 day ago
Lieutenant General accused of rape and filming officer surrenders after police raid | Thaiger Thailand News

Lieutenant General accused of rape and filming officer surrenders after police raid

1 day ago
Auditor General building collapse leads to 23 fraud indictments | Thaiger Thailand News

Auditor General building collapse leads to 23 fraud indictments

1 day ago
Rare flat-headed cat spotted in Thailand after 29 years | Thaiger Thailand News

Rare flat-headed cat spotted in Thailand after 29 years

1 day ago
Thailand and Cambodia sign 72-hour ceasefire agreement | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand and Cambodia sign 72-hour ceasefire agreement

1 day ago
Three soldiers killed at Ban Nong Chan returned to Chakraphong Camp Hospital | Thaiger Thailand News

Three soldiers killed at Ban Nong Chan returned to Chakraphong Camp Hospital

1 day ago
Truck driver falls asleep, kills four in motorway crash | Thaiger Thailand News

Truck driver falls asleep, kills four in motorway crash

1 day ago
Economy NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Daniel Holmes Daniel HolmesPublished: December 28, 2025, 5:15 PM
117 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Daniel Holmes

Daniel Holmes

Daniel Holmes is a New Orleans-born, Bangkok-based comedian, writer, and oil painter. With over eight years of performing comedy across Asia, including venues like The Laughing Skull in Atlanta and Spicy Comedy in Shanghai, Daniel's act blends cultural commentary and personal stories. As an oil painter with over eleven years of experience, his work has been exhibited in the U.S. and China. He also writes darkly satirical essays and comedic columns on expat life and modern absurdities.