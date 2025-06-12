Pattaya couple cuffed for meth deal with toddler in tow

Cops tail biker pair for 30km after they show up to Yaba deal with child

Pattaya couple cuffed for meth deal with toddler in tow
A Pattaya couple have been arrested in a major drug sting, after allegedly turning up to a meth deal with their two year old son sat on the motorbike.

Pattaya police reported that 42 year old Wirot Ratloi, nicknamed “Ting,” and his 27 year old wife, Ployphan Mueangdit, known as “Pin,” were caught with over 1,000 Yaba pills, just moments after attempting to peddle meth near the Ban Na Bridge in Bang Lamung, Chon Buri.

But the initial bust was halted in its tracks, after undercover officers spotted the couple’s toddler sitting between them on their red Honda Wave as they arrived for the deal.

Instead of swooping in, officers from Bang Lamung Police Station’s special suppression unit followed the suspects for more than 30 kilometres until they reached a safe location to make the arrest.

When they searched the couple’s rented room in Soi Nern Phap Wan, they uncovered a stash of 1,088 Yaba pills, tucked away at the property.

The sting was led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Suphawat Lathapreecha, alongside Pol. Maj. Pakorn Muensi-khiao and Pol. Sub-Lt. Thongthawat Phonlakorn, who confirmed the arrest was the result of a tip-off and an undercover buy, with the couple agreeing to sell 30 pills for 1,100 baht.

Picture of the drugs courtesy of Pattaya News
Picture of the drugs courtesy of Pattaya News

Pattaya couple cuffed for meth deal with toddler in tow | News by Thaiger Pattaya couple cuffed for meth deal with toddler in tow | News by Thaiger

During questioning, the pair confessed to being husband and wife. Ting was unemployed, while Pin worked as a club promoter on Pattaya’s infamous Walking Street.

The couple admitted turning to drug dealing for extra cash but Ting denied using their son as a human shield.

“We were just heading to a night market with him and stopped to deliver the drugs along the way.”

Police weren’t buying it.

The pair have been charged with joint possession of a Category 1 narcotic (Yaba) with intent to sell and handed over to investigators for prosecution.

Pattaya News reported their young son has since been placed in protective care while authorities assess his welfare.

Police say more arrests could follow as the wider Yaba network is probed.

