Paetongtarn defends negotiation strategy in leaked conversation

Former PM tells constitutional court her leaked comments were meant to de-escalate tensions

Photo via Paetongtarn Shinawatra/Facebook

Suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has presented her defence to the Constitutional Court, asserting that her remarks in a leaked conversation with Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen were part of a negotiation strategy and not an improper offer of favours.

In her written submission, she addressed a contentious statement from the audio clip, where she said…

“If there’s anything you want, just let me know, I’ll take care of it.”

The former PM explained that this remark was intended to prompt the other party to express their conditions or expectations first, a fundamental negotiation principle. The phrase was used as part of an interest-based negotiation approach aimed at revealing the other party’s needs without directly opposing their position.

“The intention was to open space for mutual understanding by identifying true interests behind the other side’s stance, so that these could be used as a basis for further negotiations to de-escalate tensions.”

Paetongtarn maintained that she had no intention of accepting or acting on every proposal made during the conversation. She cited an example where Hun Sen suggested Thailand open its border checkpoint first, with Cambodia following within five hours.

“In response, I proposed that both sides reopen the border simultaneously.”

A bluffing game

She added that Hun Sen neither acknowledged nor agreed to this revised condition. Similarly, she did not accept the original proposal from the Cambodian side. She emphasised that any offer or condition from Cambodia must be reviewed by Thailand’s national security agencies before any agreement is made.

Paetongtarn and Cambodian Senate President Samdech Techo Hun Sen to mark 75 years of bilateral relations in April 2025 | Photo via The Nation

Paetongtarn also addressed her remarks about Lieutenant General Boonsin Padklang, Commander of the Second Army Region, which some critics interpreted as portraying him as an adversary.

She explained that her comments followed an attempt by Hun Sen’s aide, Huot, to justify Cambodia’s closure of the border checkpoint, claiming it was due to Hun Sen’s dissatisfaction with the Second Army Region commander.

“I was therefore compelled to employ a negotiation technique that separates the problem from the individual,

“It was not a criticism or a suggestion that the commander was in opposition to the Thai government.”

She stressed that her explanation to the Cambodian side aimed to foster understanding and signal the Thai administration’s intention to maintain peace, rather than to concede or favour any party.

“My conduct was grounded in diplomatic principles aimed at maintaining national stability and preventing the escalation of conflict.”

No offence taken

Paetongtarn further informed the Constitutional Court that after the recording leak, she personally explained and apologised to the commander of the Second Army Region. She mentioned that the commander publicly stated he took no offence at her remarks and held no grievances.

The commander also confirmed no conflict existed between the prime minister and the Second Army Region and that the issue had not impacted the armed forces’ operational duties.

The Constitutional Court is set to deliver its ruling on the case on August 29, determining whether the conversation constitutes a serious breach of ethics under the constitution, reported Bangkok Post.

When asked if she would attend the witness hearing on August 21, Paetongtarn informed the media that her birthday falls on that date. However, when pressed by reporters about staying until the last moment as prime minister, she did not respond.

Paetongtarn defends negotiation strategy in leaked conversation

Paetongtarn defends negotiation strategy in leaked conversation

