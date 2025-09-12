British YouTuber and netizens blast BBC’s Thailand dark side documentary

Filming crew accused of twisting facts and staging scenes to create false image of country

Photo via Facebook/ Mars Online

A British YouTuber and netizens criticised the BBC documentary Thailand: The Dark Side of Paradise for allegedly distorting facts and presenting misleading information to viewers.

Thailand: The Dark Side of Paradise was first aired on BBC iPlayer on September 8. The series aimed to expose the darker aspects of several tourist destinations in Thailand, focusing particularly on Bangkok, Phuket, and Pattaya.

The documentary is fronted by Love Island and Made in Chelsea star Zara McDermott. During a London screening, McDermott claimed she and the crew were nearly arrested for filming in local bars, despite obtaining permission in advance.

The programme faced heavy criticism since its trailer was released on TikTok. Netizens accused the BBC of exaggerating dangers in Thailand while ignoring similar issues in the UK. Comments included…

“Before presenting Thailand’s dark side, why not present the dark side of the UK? Every country has one. It’s pathetic to point fingers at others while pretending to be clean.”

“Bangkok and dark side? I walked around Thailand at 4am with my phone out for a month and never had trouble. I can’t do the same in England.”

“Why are they trying so hard to make Thailand look terrifying? It’s far safer than the US or UK.”

“This is the real dark side of the BBC.”

“Does the BBC have a problem with Thailand?”

Zara McDermott BBC documentary
Photo via Instagram/ @zara_mcdermott

Beyond social media, British YouTuber Mac, known for his channel Mac TV Travel Learn Inspire, also condemned the documentary, accusing the BBC of pushing a “woke narrative.” Mac, who was invited to appear in the series, alleged that he was pressured to say things against his will, that his words were edited, and that false scenes were staged.

BBC crticised for its documentary about Thailand
Photo via Instagram/ @zara_mcdermott

He claimed the crew contacted him eight months ago, asking him to share his experiences as a content creator in Thailand, but during the interview, the questions were unrelated to his work. He added that the team changed their filming location from a Pattaya beach to Soi 6, later falsely suggesting he had requested it.

British YouTuber accuses BBC team of cerating lies about Thailand
Photo via YouTube/ Mac TV Travel Learn Inspire

Mac also stated he asked not to discuss certain sensitive topics, but McDermott continued to press him. He further accused the production of manipulating his voice recordings to convey messages he never intended.

The YouTuber even questioned the authenticity of McDermott’s claims about nearly being arrested, suggesting the incident was fabricated to attract attention to the series.

So far, three episodes have been released on BBC iPlayer, covering Bangkok and Koh Pha Ngan, including the island’s infamous Full Moon Party.

@bbc

Take a journey with #ZaraMcDermott as she travels across #Thailand meeting holiday goers and locals on her journey and uncovering their stories of living, working and partying on the island. Watch brand new #ThailandTheDarkSideofParadise available now on iPlayer. #Travel #Holidays Starting in bustling Bangkok and travelling to the party islands, with unprecedented access, meeting travellers and ex pats along the way, Zara McDermott will take a journey throughout Thailand to discover why hundreds of thousands of young Brits flock to this exotic location every year.

♬ original sound – BBC

