Off his rod: Drugged-up thug batters dad with iron bar

Terrified villagers beg cops to cage violent son after 17 years of hell

Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott11 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, July 11, 2025
87 2 minutes read
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A drugged-up thug has left a sleepy Thai village living in fear after battering his elderly father with an iron bar in yet another psychotic rampage.

Police in Chon Buri were forced to bring out shields, wooden poles, and even stun guns to subdue 38 year old Suwat Boonman, who allegedly attacked his 67 year old dad so violently that the pensioner was left bleeding heavily and may require brain surgery.

The horror unfolded on Monday, July 7 in a quiet neighbourhood in Khlong Kiew subdistrict, Ban Bueng district, the latest in a 17-year reign of terror locals say has left them terrified and fed up.

“It’s been going on since 2008,” one fed-up neighbour told KhaoSod. “He destroys everything, attacks his dad regularly, and picks fights with anyone in the house.”

The situation exploded again this week when Suwat reportedly flipped out and smashed his dad, Prasop Boonman, with a metal rod.

Cops were called and rushed to the scene, where they had to spend 15 minutes wrestling him into custody using tasers and forked sticks to bring the crazed attacker under control.

Picture courtesy of KhoaSod

Village official Chaiyos Narongrit said Suwat had once been sent to a military rehab camp for four months in a bid to clean him up, but after returning home, he quickly relapsed into drug use, along with a return to violence, mayhem, and destruction.

“He seemed to be doing better after rehab,” said Chaiyos. “But the moment he came back, he started using drugs again and went back to his old ways.”

Prasop, who suffered heavy bleeding and possible brain damage, is now being treated at Ban Bueng Hospital. He will need to submit a medical report to file official charges against his own son, a step locals are praying he takes for the sake of everyone’s safety.

One 26 year old witness told reporters it was terrifying.

“We had to call the police as he just wouldn’t stop. He’s completely out of control, everyone’s scared of him.”

Police have confiscated the iron bar and taken photos at the scene. Suwat has been charged with drug use, and further charges, likely including assault and attempted murder, are expected once his father’s medical condition stabilises.

Locals say they want him locked up for good.

“He’s a ticking time bomb,” one man said. “Next time, someone’s going to end up dead.”

