Mother seeks justice after toddler injured under friend’s care

An 18 year old woman filed a complaint with Lak Song Police Station after her two year and 10 month old son sustained severe injuries while being cared for by a close friend. The incident, which occurred yesterday, July 14, at Mit Pracha Hospital, has left the child with bruises and swollen eyes.

The boy’s mother, A, explained that she entrusted her friend, Muk, with the care of her son due to her work commitments from 10am to 8pm. She had known Muk well, as Muk had previously lived at her house before moving out to stay with her partner. When A’s mother relocated to another province, Muk offered to help with childcare.

Initially, A had no concerns, as Muk seemed to be providing good care and her partner often played with the child. However, when A was preparing to visit her mother in the provinces, Muk informed her of unexplained injuries to the child, dismissing them as minor redness in the eyes.

Upon returning her son, Muk had wrapped the child’s face with a towel. When unwrapped, the child’s eyes were bruised and his body showed further signs of injury. Muk claimed ignorance regarding the cause of the injuries, leading A to immediately seek medical attention and report the incident to the police.

Despite Muk’s repeated assertions of innocence during police questioning, A grew suspicious of Muk’s partner, who exhibited signs of substance abuse, including trembling hands and frequent possession of kratom water. The child later revealed that a person named Bes had hit and struck him, implicating Muk’s partner.

The police have detained the male suspect, while the female suspect remains uncharged due to insufficient evidence. Muk has since become unreachable, having moved from a rental room in Soi Phetkasem 63 to Phetkasem 47.

Despite the lack of clarity on the exact location of the incident, A is determined to pursue the matter to its conclusion, feeling betrayed by someone she trusted, reported KhaoSod.