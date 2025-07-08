Child’s mishap sparks fire panic at Phatthalung shopping mall

Picture courtesy of Matichon

A fire incident occurred in a well-known shopping mall in Phatthalung, when a 10 year old child, while waiting for their guardian to pay, lit a cardboard box with a lighter, causing smoke and panic. Employees and customers fled the scene.

The incident happened at 7pm yesterday, July 7, with Phatthalung Municipality fire officials receiving reports of the fire at the shopping centre in Kuhasawan subdistrict, Mueang Phatthalung district, Phatthalung province. Upon arrival, firefighters, along with disaster prevention officers and rescue units, found thick smoke filling the building.

Both employees and shoppers were seen frantically escaping the premises in a state of panic. The officials quickly located the fire’s origin and managed to extinguish it within approximately 30 minutes, ensuring no injuries or fatalities occurred. Some staff members experienced smoke inhalation.

Picture courtesy of Matichon

An employee reported that a 10 year old boy, presumed to have special needs, was shopping with his guardian and, while waiting to pay, used a lighter to ignite cardboard in the staff room. Despite efforts by employees to extinguish the fire, it spread rapidly, producing dense smoke and causing further panic among customers.

Initial investigations were carried out by the Mueang Phatthalung district police, who examined the scene and discussed compensation arrangements with the guardian and child involved in the incident.

The details of the compensation discussions will be handled between the parties involved and the shopping mall management, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a fire erupted early on July 7, at a supermarket near Vacharapol Road in Bangkok, prompting a swift response from emergency crews.

The blaze, which started around 4.50am in a fruit display refrigerator, occurred inside a single-storey store near Sathira Dhammasathan in the Tha Raeng subdistrict of Bang Khen district.

Bang Khen Police were quickly notified, and firefighters, along with Ruamkatanyu Foundation volunteers, arrived at the scene with two fire engines to bring the situation under control.

