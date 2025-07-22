Thai villages win big for green tourism push

Thailand’s grassroots tourism projects just bagged six major accolades from the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA), placing the kingdom firmly on the regional map for sustainable travel in 2025.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Sasikarn Watthanachan announced the big win yesterday, July 21, crediting the Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration (DASTA) and its community network partners for putting Thailand’s local experiences on the global stage.

Leading the charge was the Ban Na Ton Chan Homestay Community Enterprise, which clinched Thailand’s first-ever PATA Grand Award. The project was hailed for preserving traditional culture while offering immersive, sustainable homestay experiences that benefit the entire village.

But the awards didn’t stop there.

Five more Thai initiatives walked away with PATA Gold Awards. Among them was a carbon-neutral tourism model, praised for tackling climate change with concrete action. The Community-based Tourism for All programme received recognition for championing inclusivity across diverse social groups.

In Songkhla, a project revitalising the old town into a creative arts and cultural hub earned the Destination Resilience Award, spotlighting how tourism can breathe life into heritage zones.

The spotlight also shone on local empowerment. A Chiang Rai initiative focused on women’s leadership in tourism earned gold for breaking gender barriers, while a youth savings group in Loei was honoured for building financial literacy and encouraging young people to engage in local economic planning, reported Pattaya Mail.

“These awards reflect Thailand’s strong commitment to community-led tourism,” said Sasikarn. “It’s about shared planning, long-term responsibility, and creating real value for local people.”

The government sees these projects as blueprints for future tourism models — ones that blend visitor appeal with lasting social and environmental impact.

Thailand’s award-winning streak comes as the nation positions itself as a global leader in sustainable tourism, aiming to move beyond mass travel and into meaningful, eco-conscious experiences that uplift communities.