Wild elephants alarm locals and campers in Nakhon Nayok and Tak

February 5, 2026
Edited photo made with photo from Dailynews

Officials in Nakhon Nayok and Tak provinces were called into action today, February 5, after wild elephants emerged from nearby forests and startled both residents and tourists in two separate incidents.

In Nakhon Nayok, residents of Moo 8 in Nong Saeng subdistrict, Pak Phli district, alerted wildlife officials after a large male elephant known locally as “Phlai Thongkham”, roughly translated to “Golden”, descended from Khao Yai mountain and entered a fruit orchard near the Cheetah Campsite, alarming locals and campers.

Photo via Dailynews

It took officers over two hours to safely guide the elephant back into the forest. An initial inspection revealed that the elephant had damaged and fed on various crops, including bananas, mangoes, and marian plums.

Officials issued a warning to both residents and campers to remain especially cautious at night, as the animal may return to forage again.

In a separate incident the same day in Tak province, Mae Ramat district chief Parinya Sairot issued a travel warning for those using Route 1175 between Mae Ramat Noi and Ban Tak.

Photo via Dailynews

The alert followed a report from rangers stationed at a checkpoint in Khane Chue subdistrict that a wild elephant had wandered out of the forest and walked past the checkpoint along the roadside.

DailyNews reported that although the elephant did not harm officers or damage property, officials took preventive measures by coordinating with Khunphawor National Park staff to monitor its movements.

They later confirmed the animal was successfully guided back into deep forest territory. Officials have asked motorists using that route, especially at night or early morning, to remain alert and drive cautiously to avoid collisions with the elephant.

In similar news, a wild elephant collided with a closed-box van near a wildlife corridor in Khao Yai National Park, seriously injuring the driver and prompting a forest search after the elephant fled with suspected injuries.

