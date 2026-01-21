Camera captures wild elephants enjoying water in Khao Yai

Edited photo made with photo from Protected Areas Regional Office 1 (Prachin Buri)

A herd of wild elephants was seen joyfully bathing in an artificial water source on Khao Yai’s grasslands on January 21, after cameras captured the moment as part of a conservation project aimed at reducing elephant-human conflict.

Yosawat Thiansawat, director of the Protected Areas Regional Office 1 (Prachin Buri), revealed that the videos were captured by camera traps installed as part of a project to prevent wild elephants from straying outside Khao Yai National Park.

The cameras were placed near artificial water sources on the grassland plateau under a regional budget allocated by the Eastern Provinces Group for the year 2025.

The footage shows a group of wild elephants playing and relaxing in the water, behaviour officials say demonstrates that the elephants are finding adequate resources within the protected area. This supports the project’s aim of discouraging elephants from venturing into nearby farmland, which can pose risks to both animals and people.

The initiative focuses on expanding food and water sources inside the national park, including by enriching grassland areas and establishing supplementary water sources. By ensuring abundant access to natural resources, officials hope to reduce the likelihood of elephants straying outside park boundaries.

Chaiya Huaihongthong, chief of Khao Yai National Park, noted that cameras have proven valuable not only for monitoring elephant activity but also for evaluating and improving the programme’s effectiveness.

The sight of elephants peacefully enjoying water in their natural habitat is a clear sign that the sustainable wildlife management efforts are paying off. The park and conservation office will continue monitoring the progress of the project, which depends on collaboration from all sectors to ensure wild elephants can thrive safely in their native environment.

Although this footage shows elephants staying comfortably within the park, earlier incidents have shown the challenges of keeping herds contained. In one such case, a wild baby elephant was attacked by a buffalo, while another was caught in a snare after becoming separated from its herd.

