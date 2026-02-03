GWM discontinues Good Cat, prepares ORA 5 SUV launch for Thai market

End of the Good Cat era as GWM lines up ORA 5 SUV for Thailand

Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli Alessio Francesco FedeliPublished: February 3, 2026, 3:05 PM
61 3 minutes read
GWM discontinues Good Cat, prepares ORA 5 SUV launch for Thai market | Thaiger
Photo taken from the Autolifethailand Facebook page

Great Wall Motor (Thailand) has announced the discontinuation of its ORA Good Cat electric vehicle after more than four years on the market, making way for the launch of the GWM ORA 5 SUV and other new models in 2026.

The ORA Good Cat, which first arrived in Thailand in October 2021, accumulated total sales of 20,827 units before production ended. The model became the top-selling electric vehicle in Thailand in 2022 and holds the distinction of being the first EV manufactured entirely in Thailand for local customers.

On this page

Section (Click to jump) Short summary
Good Cat’s legacy in Thailand The ORA Good Cat marked a major milestone for Thailand’s EV industry, combining local production, strong sales, and international safety recognition.
Enter the ORA 5 SUV The ORA 5 SUV signals GWM’s shift toward a more versatile electric lineup, introducing SUV styling, longer range options, and competitive positioning.
GWM’s commitment to the Thai market GWM reinforces long-term confidence in Thailand through customer support programmes, network expansion, and new EV launches led by the ORA 5 SUV.

Good Cat’s legacy in Thailand

GWM discontinues Good Cat, prepares ORA 5 SUV launch for Thai market | News by Thaiger
Photo taken from the ประชาชาติธุรกิจ website

The Good Cat represented several firsts for Thailand’s automotive industry. It was the first electric vehicle produced at 100% capacity in Thailand at GWM’s Smart Factory in Rayong Province, part of the government’s EV 3.0 policy.

GWM participated in the programme since 2022, becoming the first manufacturer to produce EVs domestically to offset imports. After importing 9,645 vehicles initially, the company was required to produce 14,468 vehicles as compensation and reached full production capacity as mandated by government measures.

The locally assembled version, launched in late 2023 with a starting price of 790,000 baht, aimed to undercut imported Chinese models. The Good Cat also earned 5-star safety ratings from both EURO NCAP and ANCAP in 2022 and was exported to international markets, including Australia and Brazil.

Enter the ORA 5 SUV

GWM discontinues Good Cat, prepares ORA 5 SUV launch for Thai market | News by Thaiger
Photo taken from the Grandprix Online website

The ORA 5 SUV represents GWM’s first SUV entry in the ORA lineup and was recently launched in China in December 2025. Positioned as an affordable B-segment SUV, the vehicle starts at 91,800 yuan in China (approximately 420,000 baht), suggesting competitive pricing potential for the Thai market.

Related Articles

The ORA 5 SUV shares front and rear design elements with the Good Cat but adopts a more rugged body style with distinct rear door edges suited to the SUV format. Exterior dimensions measure 4,471mm in length, 1,833mm in width (1,844mm with LiDAR equipment), 1,641mm in height, with a 2,720mm wheelbase.

All variants feature an electric motor producing 150 kW (204 hp) with 260 Nm of torque and a top speed of 170 km/h. Two Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery options are available: a 45.3 kWh unit offering 480km range and a 58.3 kWh unit providing 580km range, both measured under China’s CLTC testing standard.

The best small cars to use in Thailand

GWM’s commitment to the Thai market

GWM discontinues Good Cat, prepares ORA 5 SUV launch for Thai market | News by Thaiger
Photo taken from the clubza.tv website

Wayne Zhou, Managing Director of GWM (Thailand), expressed gratitude to Thai customers for their support of the Good Cat and reaffirmed the company’s commitment to existing owners.

“We will soon surprise Thai customers with the introduction of the fully developed GWM ORA 5 SUV.”

To support current owners, GWM recently launched its “7-Day Parts Availability Guarantee” campaign. The programme guarantees parts delivery within seven days of order confirmation, or customers receive 4,500 GWM Points as compensation.

GWM Thailand plans to expand its dealer network to over 100 locations nationwide in 2026 to provide comprehensive service coverage across every province. The ORA 5 SUV will spearhead the brand’s renewed focus on the Thai market as electric vehicle adoption continues to grow throughout the Kingdom.

Related article:

Tesla Model 3 Standard launches in Thailand with a price cut

Is it cheaper to drive electric vehicles in Thailand?

CHERY enters the Thai EV market with a grand premiere

Sources:

MGR Online: The legend of ‘ORA Good Cat’ comes to an end

LINE Today: Great Wall Motors discontinues GWM ORA Good Cat

THE STANDARD WEALTH: Chinese EV icon in Thailand comes to an end

Latest Thailand News
Thai family welcomes foreigners who mistake funeral feast for restaurant | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai family welcomes foreigners who mistake funeral feast for restaurant

2 seconds ago
GWM discontinues Good Cat, prepares ORA 5 SUV launch for Thai market | Thaiger Automotive

GWM discontinues Good Cat, prepares ORA 5 SUV launch for Thai market

8 minutes ago
Massive elephant herd emerges near Thap Lan National Park | Thaiger Thailand News

Massive elephant herd emerges near Thap Lan National Park

13 minutes ago
Ex-cop neighbour allegedly pulls gun over footsteps and coughing | Thaiger Thailand News

Ex-cop neighbour allegedly pulls gun over footsteps and coughing

56 minutes ago
Thai man clings to moving SUV in Pattaya allegedly to stop car thief | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai man clings to moving SUV in Pattaya allegedly to stop car thief

1 hour ago
&#8216;Mr Spray&#8217; wanted for defacing Koh Pha Ngan with political graffiti | Thaiger Thailand News

‘Mr Spray’ wanted for defacing Koh Pha Ngan with political graffiti

2 hours ago
Pattaya bar guards caught on video assaulting tourist | Thaiger Thailand News

Pattaya bar guards caught on video assaulting tourist

2 hours ago
Foreign man flags sea pollution off Jomtien Beach in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Foreign man flags sea pollution off Jomtien Beach in Pattaya

4 hours ago
Udon Thani monk loses control, challenges officials at forest temple | Thaiger Thailand News

Udon Thani monk loses control, challenges officials at forest temple

4 hours ago
Thailand’s Disneyland bid gains embassy support in US | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand’s Disneyland bid gains embassy support in US

5 hours ago
French couple deported and blacklisted after sex on Phuket tuk tuk | Thaiger Phuket News

French couple deported and blacklisted after sex on Phuket tuk tuk

5 hours ago
Cambodian beggar disguised as muslim woman arrested in Bangkok&#8217;s Sukhumvit district | Thaiger Bangkok News

Cambodian beggar disguised as muslim woman arrested in Bangkok’s Sukhumvit district

5 hours ago
Thailand signs deal with Canva to improve digital learning | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand signs deal with Canva to improve digital learning

5 hours ago
Thief slashes vocational student’s neck and steals motorcycle in Chon Buri | Thaiger Thailand News

Thief slashes vocational student’s neck and steals motorcycle in Chon Buri

5 hours ago
How to use Binance in Southeast Asia | Thaiger Finance

How to use Binance in Southeast Asia

6 hours ago
Foreign tourists’ pickup stuck in sand at Phang Nga beach | Thaiger South Thailand News

Foreign tourists’ pickup stuck in sand at Phang Nga beach

6 hours ago
Yaowarat Chinese New Year cancelled to honour Queen Mother Sirikit | Thaiger Bangkok News

Yaowarat Chinese New Year cancelled to honour Queen Mother Sirikit

21 hours ago
Chiang Rai man arrested for stalking TikTok star and issuing death threats | Thaiger Thailand News

Chiang Rai man arrested for stalking TikTok star and issuing death threats

22 hours ago
Thailand pushes for ceasefire amid Cambodia border tensions | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand pushes for ceasefire amid Cambodia border tensions

22 hours ago
Mentally ill man caught sexually abusing dog near Buriram school | Thaiger Thailand News

Mentally ill man caught sexually abusing dog near Buriram school

22 hours ago
Thailand issues warning for scorching 2026 summer heatwave | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand issues warning for scorching 2026 summer heatwave

23 hours ago
Toddler found dead in ditch behind Ang Thong home | Thaiger Thailand News

Toddler found dead in ditch behind Ang Thong home

24 hours ago
Thai man lures 16 year old boy into creating swinger sex videos | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man lures 16 year old boy into creating swinger sex videos

1 day ago
Khao Yai camper killed after wild elephant attack near campsite | Thaiger Thailand News

Khao Yai camper killed after wild elephant attack near campsite

1 day ago
GISTDA takes Thailand closer to space milestone with China | Thaiger Thailand News

GISTDA takes Thailand closer to space milestone with China

1 day ago
AutomotiveTechnology News
Tags
Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli Alessio Francesco FedeliPublished: February 3, 2026, 3:05 PM
61 3 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli

Alessio Francesco Fedeli

Graduating from Webster University with a degree of Management with an emphasis on International Business, Alessio is a Thai-Italian with a multicultural perspective regarding Thailand and abroad. On the same token, as a passionate person for sports and activities, Alessio also gives insight to various spots for a fun and healthy lifestyle.