GWM discontinues Good Cat, prepares ORA 5 SUV launch for Thai market

Great Wall Motor (Thailand) has announced the discontinuation of its ORA Good Cat electric vehicle after more than four years on the market, making way for the launch of the GWM ORA 5 SUV and other new models in 2026.

The ORA Good Cat, which first arrived in Thailand in October 2021, accumulated total sales of 20,827 units before production ended. The model became the top-selling electric vehicle in Thailand in 2022 and holds the distinction of being the first EV manufactured entirely in Thailand for local customers.

Section (Click to jump) Short summary Good Cat’s legacy in Thailand The ORA Good Cat marked a major milestone for Thailand’s EV industry, combining local production, strong sales, and international safety recognition. Enter the ORA 5 SUV The ORA 5 SUV signals GWM’s shift toward a more versatile electric lineup, introducing SUV styling, longer range options, and competitive positioning. GWM’s commitment to the Thai market GWM reinforces long-term confidence in Thailand through customer support programmes, network expansion, and new EV launches led by the ORA 5 SUV.

Good Cat’s legacy in Thailand

The Good Cat represented several firsts for Thailand’s automotive industry. It was the first electric vehicle produced at 100% capacity in Thailand at GWM’s Smart Factory in Rayong Province, part of the government’s EV 3.0 policy.

GWM participated in the programme since 2022, becoming the first manufacturer to produce EVs domestically to offset imports. After importing 9,645 vehicles initially, the company was required to produce 14,468 vehicles as compensation and reached full production capacity as mandated by government measures.

The locally assembled version, launched in late 2023 with a starting price of 790,000 baht, aimed to undercut imported Chinese models. The Good Cat also earned 5-star safety ratings from both EURO NCAP and ANCAP in 2022 and was exported to international markets, including Australia and Brazil.

Enter the ORA 5 SUV

The ORA 5 SUV represents GWM’s first SUV entry in the ORA lineup and was recently launched in China in December 2025. Positioned as an affordable B-segment SUV, the vehicle starts at 91,800 yuan in China (approximately 420,000 baht), suggesting competitive pricing potential for the Thai market.

The ORA 5 SUV shares front and rear design elements with the Good Cat but adopts a more rugged body style with distinct rear door edges suited to the SUV format. Exterior dimensions measure 4,471mm in length, 1,833mm in width (1,844mm with LiDAR equipment), 1,641mm in height, with a 2,720mm wheelbase.

All variants feature an electric motor producing 150 kW (204 hp) with 260 Nm of torque and a top speed of 170 km/h. Two Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery options are available: a 45.3 kWh unit offering 480km range and a 58.3 kWh unit providing 580km range, both measured under China’s CLTC testing standard.

GWM’s commitment to the Thai market

Wayne Zhou, Managing Director of GWM (Thailand), expressed gratitude to Thai customers for their support of the Good Cat and reaffirmed the company’s commitment to existing owners.

“We will soon surprise Thai customers with the introduction of the fully developed GWM ORA 5 SUV.”

To support current owners, GWM recently launched its “7-Day Parts Availability Guarantee” campaign. The programme guarantees parts delivery within seven days of order confirmation, or customers receive 4,500 GWM Points as compensation.

GWM Thailand plans to expand its dealer network to over 100 locations nationwide in 2026 to provide comprehensive service coverage across every province. The ORA 5 SUV will spearhead the brand’s renewed focus on the Thai market as electric vehicle adoption continues to grow throughout the Kingdom.

