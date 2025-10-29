Burmese worker dies after fall from moving garbage truck in Kathu

A Myanmar worker died after falling from a moving garbage truck in Kathu district, Phuket, while transporting waste, prompting a police investigation into the fatal accident.

The incident occurred around 2.20pm yesterday, October 28, near the Kathu Social Security Office on Phra Phuket Kaew Road. Police and emergency responders arrived to find a six-wheeled private garbage truck parked at the roadside.

The victim, identified as 28 year old Burmese national Wai Lin Kyaw, had already been rushed to the hospital by the time officers arrived. He was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

According to the driver, 23 year old Anuthai Jindahtam, he and two workers were transporting garbage bags to sell at a recycling centre. Wai Lin and another worker were reportedly sitting on top of the bags in the truck’s rear compartment when one of the bags shifted and fell off, causing Wai Lin to lose his balance and fall approximately 3.8 metres onto the road.

Emergency personnel from Kathu Municipality, supported by volunteers from the Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation, performed CPR at the scene. An ambulance from Bangkok Siriroj Hospital transported Wai Lin to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The body has been transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Police are continuing their investigation and have officially logged the incident.

Officers have so far not filed any charges in connection with the death, according to The Phuket News.

Police issued a reminder to all workers and employers about the dangers of riding in the back of open trucks. They urged peopple to avoid sitting on unsecured loads, especially while the vehicle is in motion.

The accident raises ongoing concerns about worker safety in transport, particularly among informal and manual labourers across Thailand. Riding on open trucks is common in many sectors but often poses serious risks, especially when safety precautions are not strictly followed.

Police are expected to review the case further once post-mortem results and official statements are complete.