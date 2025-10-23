Thai man dies from cobra bite after emotional phone call to grandmother

October 23, 2025
Photo via Facebook/ อนุวัต จัดให้

A Thai man in Samut Prakan province phoned his grandmother to express his love before losing his life to a cobra bite today, October 23.

Officers from Bang Sao Thong Police Station, together with forensic doctors from Ramathibodi Chakri Naruebodindra Hospital and members of the Por Teck Tung Rescue Foundation, responded to a report of a snake attack at a house in the Sisa Chorakhe Yai subdistrict, Bang Sao Thong district, Samut Prakan province.

Upon arrival, officers found the body of a 39 year old Thai man named Mai on the second floor of the house. He had bite marks on his left wrist, and forensic officials estimated he had been dead for at least two hours before their arrival.

Rescue workers coordinated with a local snake-catching team to locate and safely capture the snake, which was confirmed to be a cobra, measuring almost one metre in length.

The victim’s grandmother, 74 year old Lek, told police that her grandson had called her around 6.40am that morning and asked, “Grandma, do you love me?” Lek replied that she loved him very much.

Thai man calls grandmother to say goodbye after cobra bite
Photo via Facebook/ อนุวัต จัดให้

Mai then told his grandmother that he was bitten by the snake and asked her to handle his affairs if he died. Shortly after that, his speech became slurred before the call turned silent.

Lek said she immediately phoned her granddaughter to check on Mai. Unfortunately, when rescue and medical teams arrived, he was already unresponsive. The medical professionals tried to perform CPR, but it was too late.

Mai’s body was sent to Ramathibodi Chakri Naruebodindra Hospital for a full autopsy to confirm the exact cause of death.

The cobra was placed in a secure zip-lock bag and handed over to the Queen Saovabha Memorial Institute in Bangkok. The snake will be vaccinated and de-venomed before being released back into the wild.

Thai man bitten by cobra and calls grandmother before his death
Photo via Facebook/ อนุวัต จัดให้

In a related incident reported in July, a Thai man was found dead in a resort in the Isaan province of Khon Kaen. Police found no signs of struggle or foul play but discovered a snake bite on his right arm.

A further search of the room led to the discovery of a cobra in a cloth bag. Several pictures and videos of the man playing with the snake were found on his mobile phone, prompting police to conclude that he was fatally bitten while filming content with the cobra.

