Bangkok factory blast kills worker during air-con repair job

Officials probe fatal blast as factory safety concerns resurface

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 4, 2025, 4:03 PM
92 1 minute read
Bangkok factory blast kills worker during air-con repair job | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of KhaoSod

A worker was killed when an air-con gas tank exploded at a chicken factory in Bangkok’s Nong Chok district during what was meant to be a routine repair.

The fatal incident unfolded around 9am today, November 4, at a facility within the Bueng Kola Industrial Estate on Suwinthawong Road. Police Lieutenant Prayut Phuengkeha of Lam Phak Chi Police Station received reports of an explosion and fire triggered by a malfunctioning air conditioning gas tank.

Emergency responders arrived to find the lifeless body of a 35 year old factory production head, identified only as Phon, in a second-floor machine room of the four-storey commercial building. He was wearing a black short-sleeved T-shirt and blue jeans, both torn from the blast. Officers found severe injuries to his head and body, with debris from the exploded gas tank scattered nearby.

Bangkok factory blast kills worker during air-con repair job | News by Thaiger

According to the victim’s wife, the factory’s air conditioning system had stopped cooling the previous day. With some knowledge of repair work, the factory owner asked Phon to take a look. This morning, after the system was reportedly back to normal, he went to retrieve his tools near the machine room. That’s when the explosion rocked the building.

Witnesses reported hearing a loud bang followed by flames. Nearby workers rushed to the scene and quickly doused the fire using chemical extinguishers. Tragically, Phon had already succumbed to his injuries before help could arrive.

Initial investigations suggest the explosion may have occurred during an attempt to recharge the air conditioning unit with refrigerant, although the exact cause remains under review. Officers believe a technical error or a gas leak may have caused the blast, reported KhaoSod.

Related Articles

Phon’s body was transferred to the Police General Hospital for autopsy to determine the precise cause of death.

Police are now inspecting the site and interviewing factory personnel to assess any potential safety violations. The incident has raised concerns over workplace safety protocols and the risks of unqualified personnel handling hazardous equipment.

Officials are urging all industrial facilities to ensure proper training and certified technicians are employed for high-risk maintenance tasks to prevent future tragedies.

Latest Thailand News
Bangkok factory blast kills worker during air-con repair job | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok factory blast kills worker during air-con repair job

18 minutes ago
2 Thai celebrities accuse actor of multi-million baht investment scam | Thaiger Bangkok News

2 Thai celebrities accuse actor of multi-million baht investment scam

28 minutes ago
Thai-UK temple ceremony marks 170 years of friendship | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai-UK temple ceremony marks 170 years of friendship

38 minutes ago
Thai firms hunker down as 2026 outlook remains gloomy | Thaiger Business News

Thai firms hunker down as 2026 outlook remains gloomy

1 hour ago
Police suspect foul play after woman found hanging at Nakhon Ratchasima home | Thaiger Crime News

Police suspect foul play after woman found hanging at Nakhon Ratchasima home

1 hour ago
Pattaya cracks down on sea lanterns for Loy Krathong Festival | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya cracks down on sea lanterns for Loy Krathong Festival

2 hours ago
Thai mother arrested for livestreaming herself sexually abusing teenage son | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai mother arrested for livestreaming herself sexually abusing teenage son

2 hours ago
Laughing gas haul worth 44 million baht seized in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Laughing gas haul worth 44 million baht seized in Bangkok

2 hours ago
Maha Sarakham gran hits 12 million baht lottery jackpot | Thaiger Thailand News

Maha Sarakham gran hits 12 million baht lottery jackpot

3 hours ago
Thai MP and police accused of involvement in 2.5 billion baht online gambling network | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai MP and police accused of involvement in 2.5 billion baht online gambling network

3 hours ago
Tuk tuk driver killed in Patong knife fight over passengers | Thaiger Phuket News

Tuk tuk driver killed in Patong knife fight over passengers

3 hours ago
Thailand braces for Typhoon Kalmaegi after storm leaves 1 dead in Philippines | Thaiger News

Thailand braces for Typhoon Kalmaegi after storm leaves 1 dead in Philippines

4 hours ago
Thai man arrested for murder of neighbour and toddler on Koh Lanta | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man arrested for murder of neighbour and toddler on Koh Lanta

5 hours ago
Knife-wielding tourist arrested after Pattaya Beach scare | Thaiger Pattaya News

Knife-wielding tourist arrested after Pattaya Beach scare

5 hours ago
Bangkok battered by floods as cars stall on submerged roads | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok battered by floods as cars stall on submerged roads

5 hours ago
Miss Universe organising team caught illegally promoting gambling site | Thaiger Bangkok News

Miss Universe organising team caught illegally promoting gambling site

6 hours ago
Tour bus slams truck in Khon Kaen, 2 dead and 30 injured | Thaiger Road deaths

Tour bus slams truck in Khon Kaen, 2 dead and 30 injured

6 hours ago
Search continues for missing Russian tourist swept away at Phuket beach | Thaiger Phuket News

Search continues for missing Russian tourist swept away at Phuket beach

6 hours ago
Gun Jompalang probed over lottery quota and shady links | Thaiger Crime News

Gun Jompalang probed over lottery quota and shady links

6 hours ago
No escape: Thai police catch foreign fugitive fleeing Koh Samui | Thaiger Koh Samui News

No escape: Thai police catch foreign fugitive fleeing Koh Samui

6 hours ago
Gold Price in Thailand Drops 100 THB; Ornaments Sell at 62,200 | Thaiger Economy News

Gold Price in Thailand Drops 100 THB; Ornaments Sell at 62,200

6 hours ago
Monsoon rains and cold snap to rattle parts of Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Monsoon rains and cold snap to rattle parts of Thailand

7 hours ago
Thai driver punches police for clamping his car in no-parking area | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai driver punches police for clamping his car in no-parking area

23 hours ago
Thai woman accuses beauty queen of having affair with her husband | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman accuses beauty queen of having affair with her husband

23 hours ago
Phuket governor hails success of U-turn safety project | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket governor hails success of U-turn safety project

23 hours ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 4, 2025, 4:03 PM
92 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.