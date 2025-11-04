Bangkok factory blast kills worker during air-con repair job

A worker was killed when an air-con gas tank exploded at a chicken factory in Bangkok’s Nong Chok district during what was meant to be a routine repair.

The fatal incident unfolded around 9am today, November 4, at a facility within the Bueng Kola Industrial Estate on Suwinthawong Road. Police Lieutenant Prayut Phuengkeha of Lam Phak Chi Police Station received reports of an explosion and fire triggered by a malfunctioning air conditioning gas tank.

Emergency responders arrived to find the lifeless body of a 35 year old factory production head, identified only as Phon, in a second-floor machine room of the four-storey commercial building. He was wearing a black short-sleeved T-shirt and blue jeans, both torn from the blast. Officers found severe injuries to his head and body, with debris from the exploded gas tank scattered nearby.

According to the victim’s wife, the factory’s air conditioning system had stopped cooling the previous day. With some knowledge of repair work, the factory owner asked Phon to take a look. This morning, after the system was reportedly back to normal, he went to retrieve his tools near the machine room. That’s when the explosion rocked the building.

Witnesses reported hearing a loud bang followed by flames. Nearby workers rushed to the scene and quickly doused the fire using chemical extinguishers. Tragically, Phon had already succumbed to his injuries before help could arrive.

Initial investigations suggest the explosion may have occurred during an attempt to recharge the air conditioning unit with refrigerant, although the exact cause remains under review. Officers believe a technical error or a gas leak may have caused the blast, reported KhaoSod.

Phon’s body was transferred to the Police General Hospital for autopsy to determine the precise cause of death.

Police are now inspecting the site and interviewing factory personnel to assess any potential safety violations. The incident has raised concerns over workplace safety protocols and the risks of unqualified personnel handling hazardous equipment.

Officials are urging all industrial facilities to ensure proper training and certified technicians are employed for high-risk maintenance tasks to prevent future tragedies.