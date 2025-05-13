Last orders: Drunk biker dies on booze run near Pattaya

A late-night booze dash ended in tragedy when a drunk biker was killed after losing control of his vehicle and slamming into a pickup truck on a deadly bend in Chon Buri near Pattaya.

The 29 year old victim, a Thai construction worker, died in a horrific high-speed motorbike crash after heading out to buy more booze following a drinking session with mates.

The fatal smash happened at 7.36pm, yesterday, May 12, on the notorious Huay Yai Muk curve in Bang Lamung’s Pong sub-district, Chon Buri province.

Somrak Mabudda, the victim, had been riding an unregistered Honda CBR when he lost control on a sharp bend and smashed head-on into a white Toyota pickup truck on Pong Road.

Emergency responders from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Rescue Unit in Pattaya rushed to the scene, along with Police Lieutenant Colonel Chanoknan Tuancom, Deputy Inspector at Nong Prue Police Station.

They arrived to find Somrak’s mangled body lying in a pool of blood in the middle of the road, surrounded by debris. His bike was in pieces. The pickup truck was badly damaged but the driver reportedly escaped serious injury.

Witnesses told police that Somrak had been tearing around the corner at high speed before the crash. One said the motorbike “lost control and veered straight into the truck.”

Despite the rapid response from rescue crews, Somrak was pronounced dead at the scene.

A friend of the victim later admitted the group had been drinking earlier that evening when they ran out of booze and Somrak volunteered to fetch more.

“We only found out he’d been in an accident when it was too late.”

Lieutenant Colonel Chanoknan and his team gathered evidence and reviewed CCTV from nearby cameras in a bid to piece together the exact cause of the crash.

Somrak’s body was taken to Pattaya Pattamakun Hospital, where it awaits collection by grieving relatives for traditional religious rites.

Locals say the bend where the crash occurred is notorious for accidents, especially when speed and alcohol are involved.