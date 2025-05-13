Last orders: Drunk biker dies on booze run near Pattaya

Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott6 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, May 13, 2025
89 1 minute read
Last orders: Drunk biker dies on booze run near Pattaya
Picture courtesy of Pattaya News

A late-night booze dash ended in tragedy when a drunk biker was killed after losing control of his vehicle and slamming into a pickup truck on a deadly bend in Chon Buri near Pattaya.

The 29 year old victim, a Thai construction worker, died in a horrific high-speed motorbike crash after heading out to buy more booze following a drinking session with mates.

The fatal smash happened at 7.36pm, yesterday, May 12, on the notorious Huay Yai Muk curve in Bang Lamung’s Pong sub-district, Chon Buri province.

Somrak Mabudda, the victim, had been riding an unregistered Honda CBR when he lost control on a sharp bend and smashed head-on into a white Toyota pickup truck on Pong Road.

Related Articles

Emergency responders from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Rescue Unit in Pattaya rushed to the scene, along with Police Lieutenant Colonel Chanoknan Tuancom, Deputy Inspector at Nong Prue Police Station.

They arrived to find Somrak’s mangled body lying in a pool of blood in the middle of the road, surrounded by debris. His bike was in pieces. The pickup truck was badly damaged but the driver reportedly escaped serious injury.

Last orders: Drunk biker dies on booze run near Pattaya | News by Thaiger

Last orders: Drunk biker dies on booze run near Pattaya | News by Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of Pattaya News

Witnesses told police that Somrak had been tearing around the corner at high speed before the crash. One said the motorbike “lost control and veered straight into the truck.”

Despite the rapid response from rescue crews, Somrak was pronounced dead at the scene.

A friend of the victim later admitted the group had been drinking earlier that evening when they ran out of booze and Somrak volunteered to fetch more.

“We only found out he’d been in an accident when it was too late.”

Lieutenant Colonel Chanoknan and his team gathered evidence and reviewed CCTV from nearby cameras in a bid to piece together the exact cause of the crash.

Somrak’s body was taken to Pattaya Pattamakun Hospital, where it awaits collection by grieving relatives for traditional religious rites.

Locals say the bend where the crash occurred is notorious for accidents, especially when speed and alcohol are involved.

Last orders: Drunk biker dies on booze run near Pattaya | News by Thaiger

Latest Thailand News
Former conscript arrested for 2015 sexual assault of teenager in military camp Crime News

Former conscript arrested for 2015 sexual assault of teenager in military camp

2 minutes ago
A pivot to lifestyle as Phuket’s property market continues to surge Property

A pivot to lifestyle as Phuket’s property market continues to surge

17 minutes ago
Ko Samui waterfall horror lands British soldier in deep debt Koh Samui News

Ko Samui waterfall horror lands British soldier in deep debt

18 minutes ago
Motorcycle taxi rider arrested for murder and robbery of old woman Koh Samui News

Motorcycle taxi rider arrested for murder and robbery of old woman

29 minutes ago
Ayutthaya couple finds python in third-floor bedroom Thailand News

Ayutthaya couple finds python in third-floor bedroom

41 minutes ago
Thai man stabs wife on road after allegedly catching her with lover Thailand News

Thai man stabs wife on road after allegedly catching her with lover

52 minutes ago
Fake gun robbery foiled as thief&#8217;s motorcycle runs out of fuel Crime News

Fake gun robbery foiled as thief’s motorcycle runs out of fuel

1 hour ago
Sex, lies and seaside sweeps: Pattaya cops accused of cover up Pattaya News

Sex, lies and seaside sweeps: Pattaya cops accused of cover up

1 hour ago
Drunk taxi driver tees off in Phuket road rage meltdown Phuket News

Drunk taxi driver tees off in Phuket road rage meltdown

2 hours ago
Thailand Covid-19 cases rise, six fatalities reported in a week Covid-19 News

Thailand Covid-19 cases rise, six fatalities reported in a week

2 hours ago
THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2025: Powering Asia Pacific&#8217;s F&#038;B future Events

THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2025: Powering Asia Pacific’s F&B future

2 hours ago
BMW crash scandal fails to put brakes on election victory Thailand News

BMW crash scandal fails to put brakes on election victory

2 hours ago
Danish man vanishes after no-show at Thailand airport Thailand News

Danish man vanishes after no-show at Thailand airport

2 hours ago
Man arrested in Bangkok for exploiting youths in trafficking scam Bangkok News

Man arrested in Bangkok for exploiting youths in trafficking scam

4 hours ago
Shocking end: Two killed by live wire in Hua Hin flood horror Hua Hin News

Shocking end: Two killed by live wire in Hua Hin flood horror

4 hours ago
Woman found dead in Udon Thani pond after family dispute Thailand News

Woman found dead in Udon Thani pond after family dispute

4 hours ago
Laotian woman dies in Bangkok house fire, 4 others escape safely Bangkok News

Laotian woman dies in Bangkok house fire, 4 others escape safely

4 hours ago
Elderly couple hit by pickup truck in Kanchanaburi collision Thailand News

Elderly couple hit by pickup truck in Kanchanaburi collision

4 hours ago
Mud, sweat and tiers: Probe into fatal Phuket landslide stuck in dirt Phuket News

Mud, sweat and tiers: Probe into fatal Phuket landslide stuck in dirt

4 hours ago
Israeli man arrested for illegal motorcycle rentals on Koh Pha Ngan Thailand News

Israeli man arrested for illegal motorcycle rentals on Koh Pha Ngan

5 hours ago
Foreign tourists try to steal from tip box in Koh Phi Phi bar Krabi News

Foreign tourists try to steal from tip box in Koh Phi Phi bar

5 hours ago
KAWS:HOLIDAY returns for a grand spectacle in Bangkok Events

KAWS:HOLIDAY returns for a grand spectacle in Bangkok

5 hours ago
Hanging by a thread: Phuket rocked by third tragic suicide in a week Phuket News

Hanging by a thread: Phuket rocked by third tragic suicide in a week

5 hours ago
Chon Buri school scam: Parents allege fake certificates and fees Crime News

Chon Buri school scam: Parents allege fake certificates and fees

5 hours ago
Baht to the future: 20 baht Bangkok train fare plan on fast track Bangkok News

Baht to the future: 20 baht Bangkok train fare plan on fast track

5 hours ago
Pattaya NewsRoad deathsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott6 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, May 13, 2025
89 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.

Related Articles

Pattaya targets illegal tour guides in tourism crackdown

Pattaya targets illegal tour guides in tourism crackdown

1 day ago
Indian tourists caught at illegal pool party in Pattaya

Indian tourists caught at illegal pool party in Pattaya

1 day ago
Pattaya zoo rolls out ice treats to beat the heat

Pattaya zoo rolls out ice treats to beat the heat

3 days ago
Pattaya&#8217;s &#8216;Spider-Man&#8217; burglar busted scaling estate wall

Pattaya’s ‘Spider-Man’ burglar busted scaling estate wall

3 days ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x