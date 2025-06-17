Khon Kaen woman strikes it rich with 6 million baht lottery win

A woman from Phu Wiang district in Khon Kaen has become the talk of the town after winning 6 million baht in the national lottery.

The lucky number, 507392, was drawn in the lottery yesterday, June 16, landing her the first prize. The Government Lottery Office (GLO) revealed the results, which included other prize numbers such as the three-digit front numbers 243 and 017, the three-digit end numbers 299 and 736, and the two-digit end prize number 06.

The joyous news spread quickly on social media, with a Facebook page named หมอผี แจ้งข่าวชาวภูเวียง (Ghost Doctor Reports News of the Phu Wiang People) sharing the announcement and congratulating the winner.

The post included a photo of the lucky recipient and highlighted her impressive win of 6 million baht. The message expressed warm congratulations to the fortunate woman, who hails from Ban Huai Khaen in Nong Kung Thanasarn subdistrict of Phu Wiang district, Khon Kaen province.

The lucky winner was revealed to be “Aunt Rat,” a well-known local of Ban Huai Khaen. Her stunning win has quickly captured the attention of her community, with locals flocking to congratulate her on her remarkable fortune, reported KhaoSod.

Phu Wiang district, typically known for its rural charm and close-knit community, has now found itself buzzing with excitement following Aunt Rat’s lottery win. It is a reminder that in Thailand’s lottery draws, life-changing wins can happen to anyone, at any time.

The 6 million baht prize is set to transform Aunt Rat’s life, and many are curious to see how she plans to spend her newfound fortune.

In similar news, a construction worker from Surin province has achieved the extraordinary feat of winning the lottery 10 times in a row, crediting his success to the spiritual power of the mythical serpent, Phaya Nak Pu Ong Dam San Siri Chantra Nakarat.

During a recent filming for a popular TV show, a fire unexpectedly broke out, causing a candle to melt into the shape of a serpent, adding to the mystique surrounding his wins.