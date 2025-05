A booze-fuelled drunk taxi driver sparked chaos on a busy Phuket road after allegedly smashing into a parked car, then battering the other driver with a golf club in a shocking midday meltdown.

The unhinged attack, caught on video and now circulating widely online, took place around 12.19pm, yesterday, May 12, outside a 7-Eleven in the Baan Lipon area of Srisoonthorn, Thalang.

Police say the suspect, 36 year old Sathaporn Suwanmanee, had a blood alcohol level of 0.293, nearly six times Thailand’s legal limit, when he rear-ended a black sedan driven by 38 year old tool salesman Kengpong Nuansri.

According to the report filed at 12.20pm, Kengpong had pulled over to pop into the store when Sathaporn, behind the wheel of a green-plate Isuzu taxi, ploughed into the back of his vehicle.

Phuket News reported that witnesses say the cabbie then stepped out, brandishing a golf club, and attacked Kengpong before fleeing the scene.

“I saw the taxi hit the car, and then the driver just got out and started swinging the golf club,” said a bystander identified only as Ms Fon. “It went on for about 10 minutes, but I couldn’t see what started it properly because of other cars in the way.”

Police launched a swift manhunt and nabbed Sathaporn at his home in Moo 6, Srisoonthorn just over two hours later, at 2.50pm. He reportedly admitted to drinking before the incident and was taken to Thalang Police Station, where his high alcohol level was confirmed via breathalyser.

He now faces a stack of charges, including drink-driving, assault, and causing injury while intoxicated. Police have submitted their report to the Phuket Provincial Police Commander as the case heads for prosecution.

Sathaporn remains in custody pending further legal proceedings.

In similar news, police are searching for a Thai motorcycle taxi rider who allegedly murdered an 89 year old woman in the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat and stole her valuables worth approximately 260,000 baht.