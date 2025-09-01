Mysterious man leaps onto car bonnet in Khon Kaen

In Khon Kaen, a mysterious man caused alarm when he jumped onto the bonnet of a moving car yesterday, August 31, as captured in a viral video. The incident took place on Laonadee Road in Mueang Kao subdistrict, Khon Kaen province.

The footage shows a long-haired man dressed in black, walking in the middle of the road before leaping onto the bonnet of a black Mazda sedan. Another video, taken by locals near the scene, shows the same man sitting on the car’s bonnet as the driver, heading towards central Khon Kaen, continued driving with him onboard.

Witness Pinij Mastrai, a 65 year old, described the event, which occurred at approximately 5pm on August 29. He noted the man, between 25 and 30 year old, resembled a migrant worker from a nearby factory. He recalled not seeing the initial jump onto the car but observed the vehicle passing by.

Pinij suspected the man had been drinking earlier in the day, as he was seen purchasing alcohol and wandering along the road since the morning. In the evening, the man walked down the road, and as the car slowed to avoid a collision, he seized the opportunity to jump onto it.

When the car slowed near a turn, the man jumped off and attempted to board another vehicle. However, the driver managed to reverse away, prompting the man to run towards a factory.

Locals eventually managed to restrain him. Approximately two hours later, police arrived and took the man into custody to calm him down, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a well-dressed woman shocked motorists in Pathum Thani after suddenly leaping onto the bonnet of a moving car, damaging the vehicle and alarming its driver. The incident, which took place on March 3, is believed to involve multiple victims, and police are now tracking the suspect for prosecution.