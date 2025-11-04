Tour bus slams truck in Khon Kaen, 2 dead and 30 injured

Police are investigating cause of early morning highway collision

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 4, 2025, 10:33 AM
Pictures courtesy of MGR Online

A tour bus travelling from Bangkok to Khon Kaen crashed into a cement truck in the early hours of yesterday, leaving two people dead and dozens injured, police reported.

The crash occurred at around 4.30am yesterday, November 3, on Mittraphap Road in front of the Ban Chot Nong Kae Weigh Station, Phon district, Khon Kaen province. The double-decker bus, operated by Chan Tour, was en route from Bangkok to Khon Kaen when it slammed into a cement truck travelling in the same direction.

Police and rescue workers rushed to the scene to find the bus mangled from the impact. Hydraulic cutters were used to retrieve the bodies of a husband and wife who died at the scene. Their identities have not been officially released. Around 30 other passengers sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate and were taken to Phon Hospital for treatment.

The bus was driven by 40 year old Jarukit Narath, while the cement truck was being operated by 24 year old Thanapon Naeotan. Both drivers were subjected to alcohol tests, which came back negative.

Police Colonel Peerachat Sakha, superintendent of Phon Police Station, said officers are collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses to determine the exact cause of the collision.

“Initial results show no alcohol was involved. We’re working to establish whether speed, fatigue, or mechanical failure played a role.”

Photos from the scene show the front of the bus severely damaged, with shattered glass and twisted metal scattered across the road. The cement truck suffered damage to its rear but remained upright, reported Pattaya Mail and MGR Online.

Tour bus safety has been under the spotlight in Thailand in recent years due to a spate of accidents linked to long overnight journeys, driver fatigue, and poor vehicle maintenance.

Police have yet to confirm whether any legal action will be taken, pending the outcome of the investigation. The road was cleared and reopened to traffic several hours later.

