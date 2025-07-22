Woman seeks justice after hit and run by drunk driver

Online plea sheds light on frustration with slow accident investigations

Bright Choomanee2 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 22, 2025
A 29 year old woman turned to the Sai Mai Must Survive Facebook page for help after being involved in a collision with a white pickup truck in Thanyaburi on June 17 at around 10pm.

Following her work shift, Ubonrat was heading to dinner on her motorcycle when she stopped to answer a call. Suddenly, the pickup truck crashed into her, throwing her several metres. The truck continued to collide with a tree located over 100 metres from the initial crash site.

Initially unaware of the collision due to the shock, she noticed her injuries while still on a call and quickly informed her relatives. Emergency services transported her to the hospital, where an X-ray revealed swelling and internal bruising on her head.

Despite the need for hospitalisation, she opted to recover at home to care for her two children. Her recovery involved constant pain, requiring seven to eight pain relief tablets daily, with occasional injections from the doctor.

Two days post-incident, Ubonrat visited the investigation officer, only to discover the driver accused her of riding against traffic. To prove her innocence, she collected CCTV footage.

The officer mediated a conversation, with the driver promising compensation and setting a reconciliation date for July 1. However, the driver did not show up and requested a postponement to August 6, raising concerns about justice.

Ubonrat also questioned why the driver, with an alcohol level of 252 mg%, wasn’t charged with drink-driving or detained and why the driver claimed not to have her contact despite it being recorded.

She has received no compensation, and her motorcycle remains unusable. The incident cost her job, as she had only started a week prior and missed work for recovery, losing 3,500 baht (US$108) in wages.

Ekkapop Luengprasert, founder of the Sai Mai Must Survive page, expressed sympathy for Ubonrat, noting similar past cases where drunk drivers avoided compensating victims.

He emphasised the necessity of legal action for both the collision and false reporting and plans to liaise with Thanyaburi Police Station’s chief and the Ministry of Justice to ensure Ubonrat receives due justice and compensation, reported KhaoSod.

