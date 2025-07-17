Thai man missing after bamboo hunt in Khon Kaen forest

A Thai man went missing on a mountain in the Isaan province of Khon Kaen after foraging for bamboo shoots with his family members on July 11. His mother reportedly provided “unclear information” to officials.

The 52 year old mother, Samorn, filed a missing persons report at Nong Ruea Police Station on July 11, stating that her 24 year old son, Wisarut “Benz” Ratphosri, disappeared in the forest at the foot of Phu Meng Mountain in the Yang Kham subdistrict, Nong Ruea district, Khon Kaen province.

Samorn explained that she, Wisarut, and her elder brother entered the mountain forest together to search for bamboo shoots. Both Wisarut and her brother reportedly had mental health issues. While her brother was familiar with the area, it was Wisarut’s first time in the forest.

The three family members split up during the search, and Samorn was unable to locate either man 40 minutes later. She called out for them but received no response, so she waited at the forest entrance.

According to Samorn, she waited for over two hours, but no one appeared. Feeling hungry, she returned home to eat before coming back to the forest, where she encountered only her brother. He told her that Wisarut was still up the mountain and refused to come down.

Samorn climbed the mountain again but was unable to find her son. She then reported the matter to the village head and local police.

She insisted she wanted to see her son, whether alive or not, but could no longer join the search due to work commitments and feared losing her job if she took further leave. She expressed hope that the police would be able to locate him.

Wisarut was described as having tan skin, standing around 160 centimetres tall. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a grey long-sleeved shirt, green cargo shorts, and black trainers.

A search team deployed a K-9 dog and drones in the operation, but no trace of Wisarut has yet been found.

Channel 7 reported that Samorn provided unclear information to the police, though no further details were given regarding any suspicious behaviour.