Death penalty call: Activists accuse PM over leaked tape

Two fiery political activists have filed explosive charges against Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, claiming she committed acts so severe they could carry the death penalty.

The complaint was lodged on Thursday at Mueang Khon Kaen Police Station by anti-corruption campaigners Tul Prasertsilp and Chaichana Tasaniyom. The duo accused the prime minister of breaching multiple sections of Thailand’s Criminal Code over her controversial phone conversation with former Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen.

The leaked audio recording, which has shaken Thailand’s political landscape, allegedly captured the 38 year old Thai PM labelling the commander of the Second Army Region as an “opponent” during a discussion on opening border checkpoints — a move critics claim may jeopardise national interests.

In response, Paetongtarn apologised publicly and insisted her comments were part of a negotiation tactic, but her explanation has done little to quell outrage from her staunchest opponents.

“The wrongdoing was the act of a Thai prime minister who did not prioritise the national interest, caused damage to our nation and failed to maintain and demonstrate honesty,” Chaichana declared after filing the complaint.

He demanded that the Pheu Thai leader resign, dissolve the House of Representatives, and issue a formal apology. Failing that, he warned, “people would intensify their activities against her government.”

The complaint references four severe criminal charges:

Section 116 : Sedition — targeting actions that incite unrest or disaffection, punishable by up to seven years in prison.

Section 119 : National security violations — actions leading to the kingdom falling under foreign influence, carrying life imprisonment or the death penalty.

Section 157 : Malfeasance or dereliction of duty — punishable by up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine of up to 200,000 baht.

Section 164: Disclosure of state secrets — up to five years’ imprisonment and/or a fine of up to 100,000 baht.

The charges are among the most serious faced by any sitting Thai leader in recent history and could ignite a fresh political firestorm if pursued further, reported Bangkok Post.

With pressure mounting from opposition groups, all eyes are now on whether legal action will move forward — or if this is simply political theatre designed to destabilise Paetongtarn’s government.