Food rider accused of assaulting wrong man in honking dispute

A man filed a police complaint yesterday, April 9, after he was allegedly assaulted by a food delivery rider in Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri, in a dispute he said was triggered by a car horn he did not sound.

Bang Lamung Police Station received the complaint from 44 year old Ekkasit, who said he had never met the rider before the incident.

Ekkasit told police he was riding through Soi Nong Ket Yai to a job when an elderly couple behind him sounded their horn to warn that a plastic bag was caught in his rear wheel.

He turned to look and found that a plastic bag had indeed wrapped his rear wheel. At that point, a food delivery rider in his early 20s riding ahead then shouted abuse at him, apparently believing he had honked at him.

He then rode towards the rider to explain the situation, but the man stopped his motorcycle, got off, and said, “Do you like honking your horn so much?”

Ekkasit alleged the rider punched him and kicked him repeatedly, while he did not fight back and only raised his hands to protect himself until residents intervened.

He later tried to explain the misunderstanding, but the rider refused to listen and said, “Go and report it to police, or do whatever you want,” before riding away.

Ekkasit continued to work after the incident, but later felt dizzy and developed pain across his body. His family then took him to the hospital, gathered CCTV footage, and accompanied him to file a police complaint.

He told police he wanted the rider to be calmer on the road, adding, “Today I was the one attacked like this, but if it had been a woman, it could have been even worse. As for the case, let it proceed according to the law, but I want to pursue it to the end.”

DailyNews reported that Bang Lamung police are preparing to track down the rider for questioning and take legal action in line with the law.

In a separate incident, a video showing a Bolt driver kicking a foreign man near Jomtien Beach in Pattaya has gone viral, although the cause of the dispute remains unclear.

In the clip, the Thai driver is seen arguing with the man before the foreigner turns away and begins crossing the road. The driver then runs up behind him and kicks him in the back, knocking him to the ground.