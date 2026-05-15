Thai riders share mixed responses against ‘Global Switch Off’ campaign

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 15, 2026, 3:19 PM
109 1 minute read
Thai riders share mixed responses against ‘Global Switch Off’ campaign | Thaiger
Photo by rattanakun via Canva

Thai app-based riders raised mixed responses after an encouragement to join an international protest campaign, Global Switch Off, today, May 15, by temporarily shutting down digital platforms to demand stronger labour protections from companies.

Gig workers include freelancers and independent contractors who work through digital applications, such as food delivery riders and ride-hailing drivers. Many platform companies classify workers as “partners” instead of employees, creating ongoing disputes over labour rights and employer responsibilities.

In recent years, unions and labour groups representing gig workers have organised campaigns, strikes, and service shutdowns to pressure digital platforms into improving working conditions.

Common demands include fair wages and incentives, transparent work allocation systems, fair rating systems, protection against unreasonable account suspensions, access to social security benefits, medical support, and compensation for workplace accidents.

Food delivery rider
Photo by Garakta Studio via Garakta Studio

The latest Global Switch Off campaign involved participants from 13 countries, including Colombia, Nigeria, Tanzania, Ghana, Brazil, Mexico, Peru, Sri Lanka, Kenya, Indonesia, Cambodia, South Africa, Panama, and Thailand.

Organisers said the campaign was intended to send a message to government representatives attending the International Labour Organization’s annual meeting, urging them to support the proposed Convention on Platform Work. Key proposals discussed under the convention include:

  • Fundamental labour rights
  • Work safety standards
  • Clear working hour
  • Safeguards against violence and harassment
  • Fair compensation systems, social security access
  • Transparent algorithms and data use
  • Limits on unfair deductions
  • Privacy protections
  • Legal dispute resolution mechanisms

In Global Switch Off Thailand, the Freedom Rider Union used its Facebook page yesterday, May 14, to encourage ride-hailing drivers and food delivery riders to participate in the one-hour shutdown from 12pm to 1pm today.

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Thai riders share mixed responses against 'Global Switch Off' campaign | News by Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ สหภาพไรเดอร์ – Freedom Rider Union

Responses among Thai workers were mixed. Some riders publicly confirmed they would join the campaign, while others questioned whether a one-hour protest would have any meaningful impact on platform companies.

Some workers also said they planned to remain active during the shutdown period to take advantage of reduced competition and increased customer demand.

As of now, there are no official figures confirming how many Thai workers participated in the campaign or whether the action significantly affected platform services in Thailand.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 15, 2026, 3:19 PM
109 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.