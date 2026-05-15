Thai riders share mixed responses against ‘Global Switch Off’ campaign

Thai app-based riders raised mixed responses after an encouragement to join an international protest campaign, Global Switch Off, today, May 15, by temporarily shutting down digital platforms to demand stronger labour protections from companies.

Gig workers include freelancers and independent contractors who work through digital applications, such as food delivery riders and ride-hailing drivers. Many platform companies classify workers as “partners” instead of employees, creating ongoing disputes over labour rights and employer responsibilities.

In recent years, unions and labour groups representing gig workers have organised campaigns, strikes, and service shutdowns to pressure digital platforms into improving working conditions.

Common demands include fair wages and incentives, transparent work allocation systems, fair rating systems, protection against unreasonable account suspensions, access to social security benefits, medical support, and compensation for workplace accidents.

The latest Global Switch Off campaign involved participants from 13 countries, including Colombia, Nigeria, Tanzania, Ghana, Brazil, Mexico, Peru, Sri Lanka, Kenya, Indonesia, Cambodia, South Africa, Panama, and Thailand.

Organisers said the campaign was intended to send a message to government representatives attending the International Labour Organization’s annual meeting, urging them to support the proposed Convention on Platform Work. Key proposals discussed under the convention include:

Fundamental labour rights

Work safety standards

Clear working hour

Safeguards against violence and harassment

Fair compensation systems, social security access

Transparent algorithms and data use

Limits on unfair deductions

Privacy protections

Legal dispute resolution mechanisms

In Global Switch Off Thailand, the Freedom Rider Union used its Facebook page yesterday, May 14, to encourage ride-hailing drivers and food delivery riders to participate in the one-hour shutdown from 12pm to 1pm today.

Responses among Thai workers were mixed. Some riders publicly confirmed they would join the campaign, while others questioned whether a one-hour protest would have any meaningful impact on platform companies.

Some workers also said they planned to remain active during the shutdown period to take advantage of reduced competition and increased customer demand.

As of now, there are no official figures confirming how many Thai workers participated in the campaign or whether the action significantly affected platform services in Thailand.