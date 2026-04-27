IPPUDO Emporium reopens with Zuzutto Bar and new Hakata-inspired signature dishes

Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: April 27, 2026, 1:50 PM
309 2 minutes read
IPPUDO Emporium reopens with Zuzutto Bar and new Hakata-inspired signature dishes | Thaiger
The new reopened IPPUDO at Emporium

IPPUDO Thailand has announced the reopening of its Emporium location at The Emporium Shopping Centre, describing it as the brand’s most significant store relaunch in Thailand to date. The company said the new IPPUDO Emporium reflects its updated concept, focused on Hakata heritage, meticulous ramen craft and the Japanese hospitality principle of omotenashi, under the long-held philosophy: “Keep Changing to Remain Unchanged.”

IPPUDO said the relaunch builds on the brand’s origins in Hakata, Fukuoka, where Shigemi Kawahara opened a 10-seat ramen shop in 1985 with the belief that ramen could offer more than a meal. The company said it continues to view the restaurant experience as a “stage”, where chefs and service teams play a role in shaping how guests feel.

IPPUDO Emporium reopens with Zuzutto Bar and new Hakata-inspired signature dishes | News by Thaiger
The renovated interior decor of IPPUDO at Emporium

The brand said it now operates more than 290 restaurants across 16 countries, has appeared in the MICHELIN Guide for six consecutive years, and noted Kawahara’s three consecutive Ramen King titles on Japan’s TV Champion. IPPUDO added that it has served guests in Thailand for more than a decade and has operated there since 2014, when it entered the market.

New design and dining concept

IPPUDO Emporium reopens with Zuzutto Bar and new Hakata-inspired signature dishes | News by Thaiger

IPPUDO said the Emporium reopening is more than a renovation, introducing a new design concept that blends a warm Japanese aesthetic with refined contemporary elements. The space features warm timber, clear sightlines and an open kitchen intended to highlight the ramen-making process.

A key feature of the updated store is the Zuzutto Bar, a dedicated ramen counter designed to bring guests closer to the craft and reflect the counter culture of Hakata ramen shops, according to the company.

Three new signature dishes

IPPUDO Emporium reopens with Zuzutto Bar and new Hakata-inspired signature dishes | News by Thaiger

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IPPUDO said the relaunch introduces three new signature dishes developed through what it described as 40 years of refinement from Hakata roots:

  • Chicken Paitan Ramen: A rich, creamy paitan broth made using a long, slow emulsification technique. IPPUDO said it applies Hakata tonkotsu mastery to chicken, positioning the dish as an expression of ramen craft beyond tonkotsu.
  • Shio Ramen: A broth designed to highlight clarity and balance, layered with umami from kombu and shellfish. IPPUDO said the dish reflects decades of culinary evolution.
  • Kombusui Tsukemen: Chilled noodles served in kombu water, paired with dual dipping soups, matcha salt and premium duck chashu, presented as a multi-layered experience.

IPPUDO Emporium reopens with Zuzutto Bar and new Hakata-inspired signature dishes | News by Thaiger

Beyond the three dishes, IPPUDO said the Emporium menu includes an expanded range of appetisers, small plates and seasonal specials, reflecting its view that ramen dining is an occasion rather than just a single bowl.

Omotenashi and service approach

IPPUDO said service at the reopened Emporium has been designed around omotenashi, described as warm, anticipatory hospitality expressed through guest touchpoints from greeting to service.

Milestone for IPPUDO Thailand

IPPUDO Emporium reopens with Zuzutto Bar and new Hakata-inspired signature dishes | News by Thaiger

IPPUDO said it now serves more than one million bowls of ramen per year across Thailand and described the Emporium location as a key outpost for delivering the brand’s full dining experience.

As IPPUDO states…

“This is what 40 years of craft feels like. We have always been changing — our recipes, our spaces, our expressions. But what we are changing toward has never changed. The new Emporium is, in many ways, the truest version of what IPPUDO has always meant to be.”

Press Release

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Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: April 27, 2026, 1:50 PM
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