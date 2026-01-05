Police to submit online gambling bribery file to NACC

Thailand’s Anti-Corruption Police are preparing to submit a completed investigation file to the National Anti-Corruption Commission on January 5, marking a significant procedural step in an alleged bribery case linked to online gambling operations.

The case concerns accusations that a senior former police official sought to influence legal proceedings connected to online gambling websites through improper payments. Investigators say the handover of the file follows months of evidence collection and complies fully with statutory requirements.

Police Major General Jaroonkiat Panngaeo, Deputy Commander of the Crime Suppression Division, confirmed on January 4 that officers from the Anti-Corruption Division will formally deliver the case file to the National Anti-Corruption Commission, commonly known as the NACC. Once received, the commission will have up to 30 days to determine the next course of action under Thai law.

According to police, the case centres on allegations involving Police General Surachate Hakparn, former Deputy Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police. He is accused of being involved in the bribery of officials to influence the handling of a legal case tied to online gambling networks. Authorities stress that the submission of the file does not imply guilt and that all individuals are entitled to due process.

Police Major General Jaroonkiat said investigators have compiled witness statements, financial records, and supporting documentation as part of the inquiry. The evidence has been reviewed internally and prepared for external scrutiny by the national anti-corruption body.

Once the file is submitted, the National Anti-Corruption Commission will assess whether it will take the case forward for its own investigation or return it to police for additional inquiries. This decision must be made within the legally mandated 30-day period.

The case has attracted public attention due to the seniority of the official involved and the wider issue of illegal online gambling, which authorities describe as a growing threat with links to organised crime, money laundering, and corruption within state institutions.

Law enforcement officials have repeatedly stated that tackling corruption linked to online gambling is a priority, as such activities undermine public trust and cause long-term social harm. Recent years have seen an increase in coordinated operations against gambling websites and associated financial crimes.

The Anti-Corruption Division said it will continue to cooperate closely with the National Anti-Corruption Commission and provide further information if requested. Officials emphasised that the legal process must be allowed to proceed without pressure or speculation.

Further developments are expected once the commission announces whether it will formally accept the case or request additional investigative steps. Source Khaosod.