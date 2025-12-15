CIB arrest Chinese suspect hiding in Bangkok over 260 million baht bid rigging

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 15, 2025, 2:58 PM
116 1 minute read
CIB arrest Chinese suspect hiding in Bangkok over 260 million baht bid rigging | Thaiger
Photo via DailyNews

Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) officers arrested a Chinese man in Bangkok who was hiding from an arrest warrant in China over bid rigging that caused damages of more than 260 million baht.

In coordination with Chinese authorities, CIB officers arrested the 49 year old Chinese suspect, Song, at a house in Soi Krungthep Kreetha 7, Hua Mark sub-district, Bang Kapi district, Bangkok, yesterday, December 14.

According to information provided by Chinese officials, the Zhaotong Municipal Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision in Yunnan province launched an investigation into corruption within the public health system. The probe found that Song interfered with procurement processes at several state hospitals.

Song reportedly paid bribes on multiple occasions to the director of the People’s Hospital in Zhenxiong County and other related officials. The payments were made to gain advantages in supplying medical products and equipment, as well as to secure construction contracts for hospital projects.

His actions were considered bid rigging and abuse of official duties. The total damage was estimated at more than 60 million yuan, or around 260 million baht.

Wanted Chinese suspect hides in Bangkok
Photo via DailyNews

Chinese authorities revoked Song’s passport, but he managed to flee China and hide in Thailand. This led Chinese officials to seek cooperation from Thai police to track him down. His permission to stay in Thailand was later revoked on November 30.

Police then placed his residence under continuous surveillance. Once his location was confirmed, officers gathered evidence, obtained a court-approved search warrant, and searched the house before arresting him.

Related Articles
Chinese man arrested in Bangkok
Photo via DailyNews

CIB police said the arrest reflects the success of international law enforcement cooperation. Officers stressed that they will continue efforts to prevent Thailand from becoming a safe haven for transnational criminals.

Another successful crackdown on a foreign criminal gang was reported on Friday, December 12, when police arrested 14 Chinese scammers at a love hotel in Bangkok. The gang reportedly crossed the border from Myanmar into Thailand and rented multiple rooms at the hotel to carry out online scam operations.

Chinese arrested in Bangkok for hospital bid rigging
Photo via DailyNews

Latest Thailand News
Senior police officer found dead in car in Nakhon Sawan | Thaiger Thailand News

Senior police officer found dead in car in Nakhon Sawan

37 seconds ago
CIB arrest Chinese suspect hiding in Bangkok over 260 million baht bid rigging | Thaiger Bangkok News

CIB arrest Chinese suspect hiding in Bangkok over 260 million baht bid rigging

25 minutes ago
Phuket man arrested for forcing tourists to pay for iguana photos | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket man arrested for forcing tourists to pay for iguana photos

1 hour ago
Pickup truck slams into songthaew in Chon Buri, 14 injured | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Pickup truck slams into songthaew in Chon Buri, 14 injured

1 hour ago
UAE tourist killed in motorcycle collision with friends in Phang Nga | Thaiger Road deaths

UAE tourist killed in motorcycle collision with friends in Phang Nga

2 hours ago
Foreign tourist brawl in Pattaya leaves several injured | Thaiger Crime News

Foreign tourist brawl in Pattaya leaves several injured

2 hours ago
Thailand condemns Cambodian rocket attack that killed civilian | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Thailand condemns Cambodian rocket attack that killed civilian

4 hours ago
Iraqi motorcyclists ride against traffic and collide with Russians in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Iraqi motorcyclists ride against traffic and collide with Russians in Pattaya

4 hours ago
Hun Sen denies blocking Thais from returning home and urges air travel | Thaiger Thailand News

Hun Sen denies blocking Thais from returning home and urges air travel

5 hours ago
Mary Magdalene confirmed as woman who died in Patong fall | Thaiger Phuket News

Mary Magdalene confirmed as woman who died in Patong fall

5 hours ago
Nakhon Ratchasima police allege Russian spies hired by Cambodia | Thaiger Thailand News

Nakhon Ratchasima police allege Russian spies hired by Cambodia

5 hours ago
Thailand braces for chilly weather and heavy rain | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for chilly weather and heavy rain

23 hours ago
Pheu Thai unveils prime minister candidates, including Thaksin&#8217;s nephew | Thaiger Thailand News

Pheu Thai unveils prime minister candidates, including Thaksin’s nephew

24 hours ago
Thai comedian mourns nephew killed at Thai-Cambodian border | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai comedian mourns nephew killed at Thai-Cambodian border

24 hours ago
Motorcyclist dies in Chon Buri collision with van | Thaiger Thailand News

Motorcyclist dies in Chon Buri collision with van

1 day ago
Indian dealers set records and boost Thai tourism with $4.5m event | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian dealers set records and boost Thai tourism with $4.5m event

1 day ago
Royal title restored for Mom Chao Srisawangwong Yugala | Thaiger Thailand News

Royal title restored for Mom Chao Srisawangwong Yugala

1 day ago
Teen held for luring peers into prostitution in Bangkok hotel | Thaiger Thailand News

Teen held for luring peers into prostitution in Bangkok hotel

1 day ago
Headless body found in Nakhon Sawan field sparks murder probe | Thaiger Thailand News

Headless body found in Nakhon Sawan field sparks murder probe

1 day ago
Thai nationals stranded as Cambodia shuts Poipet border indefinitely | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai nationals stranded as Cambodia shuts Poipet border indefinitely

1 day ago
Thailand denies ceasefire with Cambodia, military operations continue | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand denies ceasefire with Cambodia, military operations continue

1 day ago
Where to celebrate Christmas in Phuket | Thaiger Things To Do

Where to celebrate Christmas in Phuket

1 day ago
Thailand to let insured patients buy medication outside hospitals | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand to let insured patients buy medication outside hospitals

2 days ago
Woman removed from Bangkok bus after displaying knife | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman removed from Bangkok bus after displaying knife

2 days ago
Thai air force bombs bridge in Cambodia after border troop buildup | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai air force bombs bridge in Cambodia after border troop buildup

2 days ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 15, 2025, 2:58 PM
116 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.