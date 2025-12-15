CIB arrest Chinese suspect hiding in Bangkok over 260 million baht bid rigging

Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) officers arrested a Chinese man in Bangkok who was hiding from an arrest warrant in China over bid rigging that caused damages of more than 260 million baht.

In coordination with Chinese authorities, CIB officers arrested the 49 year old Chinese suspect, Song, at a house in Soi Krungthep Kreetha 7, Hua Mark sub-district, Bang Kapi district, Bangkok, yesterday, December 14.

According to information provided by Chinese officials, the Zhaotong Municipal Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision in Yunnan province launched an investigation into corruption within the public health system. The probe found that Song interfered with procurement processes at several state hospitals.

Song reportedly paid bribes on multiple occasions to the director of the People’s Hospital in Zhenxiong County and other related officials. The payments were made to gain advantages in supplying medical products and equipment, as well as to secure construction contracts for hospital projects.

His actions were considered bid rigging and abuse of official duties. The total damage was estimated at more than 60 million yuan, or around 260 million baht.

Chinese authorities revoked Song’s passport, but he managed to flee China and hide in Thailand. This led Chinese officials to seek cooperation from Thai police to track him down. His permission to stay in Thailand was later revoked on November 30.

Police then placed his residence under continuous surveillance. Once his location was confirmed, officers gathered evidence, obtained a court-approved search warrant, and searched the house before arresting him.

CIB police said the arrest reflects the success of international law enforcement cooperation. Officers stressed that they will continue efforts to prevent Thailand from becoming a safe haven for transnational criminals.

Another successful crackdown on a foreign criminal gang was reported on Friday, December 12, when police arrested 14 Chinese scammers at a love hotel in Bangkok. The gang reportedly crossed the border from Myanmar into Thailand and rented multiple rooms at the hotel to carry out online scam operations.