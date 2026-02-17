Foreigners jump on moving car and damage it on Pattaya road

Published: February 17, 2026, 1:59 PM
Photo via Facebook/ Phuritha Aramwong

A Thai Bolt driver successfully sought compensation from two foreign men who climbed onto his car and damaged it while he was driving in Pattaya on February 14.

The Bolt driver, Phuritha Aramwong, raised the case online, claiming police released the foreign suspects and told him to gather evidence himself. Phuritha said he was driving on Pattaya Soi 6 when two men from a group of four, whom he described as drunk, jumped onto the back of his car and damaged the boot.

Speaking to Athip Burrapa news page, Phuritha said the incident happened at about 2.40am on Valentine’s Day. He said he managed to detain one of the men and took him to a police station, but the man refused to compensate him and blamed his friend.

Photo via Facebook/ Phuritha Aramwong

Phuritha alleged police then released the foreign suspect and advised him to return with clear evidence. He later obtained CCTV footage, which he said showed the men climbing onto the car and damaging it. He posted the video on Facebook and submitted it to police while seeking compensation for repairs.

In an update shared on Facebook, Phuritha said the foreign men involved were later summoned to the police station. He said he asked for 6,000 baht to cover the cost of repairing his vehicle.

Photo via Facebook/ Phuritha Aramwong

The identities and nationalities of the men were not made public. It is believed they will not face legal action after agreeing to pay compensation.

A similar incident was reported in Pattaya in January, when two groups of foreigners fought on Pattaya Walking Street and damaged a taxi parked nearby. Footage from that case showed a man pushing another into the back of the taxi, leaving a deep dent in the rear door.

The taxi driver later shared the incident online and with a media outlet, and was eventually compensated by those involved.

Pattaya News

