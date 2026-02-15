Teen rider tragically killed in Nonthaburi motorcycle crash

Delivery trip ends in tragedy for teenage rider

Published: February 15, 2026, 3:47 PM
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A 16 year old motorcycle rider died after losing control of his bike and colliding with a car before being run over by a cement truck in Mueang district, Nonthaburi province, at 5.20pm on February 14.

Police from Rattanathibet police station and a medical examiner from the Institute of Forensic Science were dispatched to the scene near the U-turn at the entrance of Soi Tiwanon 37 on Tiwanon Road.

Officers found a green Honda Giorno motorcycle registered 9 Khothor 9631 Bangkok lodged into the rear of a white Honda CRV registered Sahor 4224 Bangkok. Items intended for delivery were scattered nearby.

The rider was identified as 16 year old Phongphrom Yakum from Samut Prakan province. A second vehicle involved in the incident was a ten wheeled cement truck registered 97-7968 Bangkok. A 16 year old passenger on the motorcycle, identified as Ayakarn, sustained minor injuries.

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Ayakarn told police that Phongphrom was travelling to deliver items to a customer in Nonthaburi, although the exact destination was unclear. Ayakarn said he volunteered to accompany him on the trip. While checking a map, the motorcycle appeared to strike an obstruction, causing it to lose control and crash into the rear of the car.

Phongphrom was thrown into the opposite lane, where he was subsequently run over by a passing cement truck.

The driver of the Honda CRV said traffic was slowing due to congestion when the motorcycle suddenly collided with the back of his vehicle.

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Virat, the 55 year old driver of the cement truck, said he was travelling in the middle lane when he heard the sound of braking but did not know where it came from. He later felt the truck run over something and stopped, discovering an unconscious man on the road.

Police have taken initial statements from those involved and will review CCTV footage from the area to determine the exact cause of the motorcycle crash.

The body of the deceased was transported to the Institute of Forensic Science by the Poh Teck Tung Foundation for autopsy, as reported by KhaoSod.

