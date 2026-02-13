Nan Bei Presents its new menu by Chef Matthew Geng

Nan Bei introduces its new menu under the direction of Chef Matthew Geng, offering a sincere and thoughtful expression of Chinese cuisine as something living, evolving, and deeply connected to place. This is not fusion. It is evolution, guided by tradition, shaped by Thai terroir, and driven by respect for craft.

Born in Beijing, Chef Matthew Geng carries with him the foundations of Chinese culinary heritage: the ritual of Peking duck carving, the discipline of noodle making, the quiet importance of rice, and the balance of heat found across regional cuisines, from the North to the South of China.

At Nan Bei, these roots are not altered, but allowed to grow. Chinese cuisine is reimagined as a living dialogue, united in evolution, not divided by regions. Sichuan’s fire meets Cantonese delicacy, Hangzhou’s elegance meets Hunan’s vibrancy. In Thailand, local provenance adds a new layer of meaning. From roasted Peking duck to jasmine rice infused with Chinese teas, every ritual becomes a moment of connection between cultures.

The new menu reflects Nan Bei’s commitment to Rosewood’s Partners in Provenance program. Our jasmine rice, seafood, duck, firewood, and herbs are sourced directly from Thai farmers and producers. These ingredients are not substitutes, but collaborators, allowing authentic Chinese techniques to express the character of place.

Classic dishes anchor the menu, each one a signature expression of Nan Bei’s philosophy. Peking duck is prepared using traditional Beijing methods, carefully marinated, air-dried, and roasted until the skin turns crisp and lacquered, then carved tableside with precision and quiet ceremony.

Sichuan dishes showcase depth and control, where dried chillies and numbing peppercorns deliver layered intensity and balance. Alongside these are whole pomfret, seabass, braised tofu, Gong Bao, and Wagyu beef, all prepared with authentic Chinese techniques and the highest-quality ingredients sourced through Thailand.

Nan Bei is defined as the soul of Chinese cuisine reimagined, uniting tradition and innovation, elevated by local produce. With this new menu, Nan Bei stands as a destination where heritage evolves into connection, and where every meal tells a story that is sincere, thoughtful, and alive.

For reservations or more information, you can contact bangkok.nanbei@rosewoodhotels.com or call +66 2 080 00 80.

