Kenyan woman drives car into Chiang Mai moat on Loy Krathong night

Published: November 6, 2025, 11:36 AM
Photo via Facebook/ Amjommie Andmoomu

A Kenyan woman accidentally drove her red Nissan sedan into a Chiang Mai moat on Loy Krathong night, November 5, after being startled by firecrackers and children’s screams.

Channel 7 reported that the accident occurred in front of Wat Lok Molee last night, where attendees were enjoying the Yi Peng and Loy Krathong festivals.

Witnesses alerted officers from Mueang Chiang Mai Police Station after the red car suddenly plunged into the moat. Some witnesses jumped into the water to rescue the driver, who was later identified as a Kenyan woman.

The foreign woman told police that she works as a language teacher at a school in the province. She was driving along Huay Kaew Road, heading back to her accommodation in the Chang Phueak area.

According to her statement, she left her car window open while driving and became frightened by the loud firecrackers and children’s screams. Startled, she accidentally pressed the accelerator, causing the car to veer into the water.

Kenyan drives sedan into Chiang Mai moat
Photo via Facebook/ Amjommie Andmoomu

Channel 7 reported that a good Samaritan who witnessed the incident immediately jumped into the moat to help the driver. Four Chinese nationals, two adults and two children, who were nearby, ran from the scene in panic. One of them accidentally fell into the water and sustained minor injuries.

Police coordinated with rescue workers and a tow truck to retrieve the vehicle from the moat. It took rescuers over three hours to lift the car from the water.

Chiang Mai accident on Loy Krathong Festival
Photo via Facebook/ Amjommie Andmoomu

Officers later accompanied the Kenyan woman back to her accommodation to collect her passport before taking her to the police station for further questioning and to officially record the incident.

A similar incident occurred in November 2022 when a Danish man crashed his hatchback into the same moat. The foreign driver reportedly lost control of his vehicle at high speed. He survived the crash, but his Thai female passenger tragically drowned.

