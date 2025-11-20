Thai twins make history with life-saving liver transplant

Puntid Tantivangphaisal Published: November 20, 2025, 2:16 PM
Thai twins make history with life-saving liver transplant | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of Chiang Mai Citylife

A young man’s life has been saved by his identical twin in a medical first for Thailand, thanks to a groundbreaking liver transplant in Chiang Mai.

Doctors at Chiang Mai University confirmed the successful operation, marking a turning point in Thailand’s transplant history. The patient, Suphawit Songngern, was born with biliary atresia, a rare condition that blocks the bile ducts and causes progressive liver damage. After undergoing a Kasai procedure in 2005 to extend liver function, his health deteriorated over the past six years, eventually requiring urgent transplant surgery.

His twin brother, Supphich Songngern, stepped up as a living donor, offering 65% of his liver volume to save his sibling.

Because the brothers are identical twins, doctors noted the extraordinary genetic match significantly lowered the risk of rejection. This meant the recipient would not require long-term immunosuppressive medication, a rare advantage in transplant cases.

“This was a technically complex procedure, taking over nine hours,” said Associate Professor Dr Sannawit Chanrungsee, the hepatobiliary and pancreatic surgeon who led the transplant team.

“We had to wait until both brothers were in optimal health, ensuring the donor could safely give enough liver tissue without risk.”

The transplant took place at Chiang Mai University’s Organ Transplant Centre, which remains the only facility in Thailand performing adult living-donor liver transplants. Most liver transplants in the country rely on organs from brain-dead donors.

Dr Sannawit added that although rejection risk is extremely low in identical twin cases, the team will continue to monitor liver function and post-operative recovery over the long term, according to Chiang Mai Citylife.

Assoc. Prof. Dr Worakit Lapvipat, deputy director of the centre, said the transplant marks the 62nd liver procedure completed at the hospital. Between 2023 and 2025, outcomes have been especially promising, with a one-year survival rate of 95%, comparable to the United States and South Korea.

“All donor operations have been performed laparoscopically, with no liver failure and an average hospital stay of just six days.”.

Assoc. Prof. Dr Narent Chotirasniramit, dean of the Faculty of Medicine, praised the team and said the twin transplant reflects Thailand’s increasing medical capabilities on the global stage.

“We’re committed to innovation and long-term development to strengthen the well-being of the Thai people.”

Chiang Mai News Thailand News
Puntid Tantivangphaisal Published: November 20, 2025, 2:16 PM
