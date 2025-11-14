Lao women arrested in Chiang Mai sex-for-hire crackdown

Three Lao women were caught in Chiang Mai after police uncovered a sex-for-hire operation, following local reports of illegal activity in the area.

The operation, led by Mae Wang Police Station Chief Police Colonel Thananchai Siriwanna, saw officers move in on a residence in Ban Nong Tao, Mae Win subdistrict, following multiple complaints from residents. Officers arrested a 32 year old Lao woman named Lisa.

Lisa now faces charges for “arranging, enticing, or leading someone into prostitution, even with their consent,” under Thailand’s prostitution laws. She was found in the rented room allegedly used for organising and conducting sex services.

During the raid, police encountered two other Lao women, 34 year old Kaew and 23 year old Fon. Although not formally charged, both were questioned at the scene and reportedly cooperated with the investigation.

According to police, Kaew and Fon admitted to knowing Lisa beforehand. They told officers they had travelled to Chiang Mai to earn additional income and agreed to engage in sex work, but only on their own terms, reported KhaoSod.

“Lisa was responsible for setting up clients and locations. However, the women insisted they only accepted clients they were comfortable with.”

Officers emphasised that such activities pose a risk to the community and violate Thai law. Police have vowed to continue cracking down on illegal sex work and human trafficking in the region.

Lisa remains in custody as legal proceedings move forward. Meanwhile, the two other women are being treated as witnesses and may be subject to further investigation by immigration and social services.