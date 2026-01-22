Hero K9 dog rewarded after quick Hua Hin murder arrest

A police dog and an investigative team in Hua Hin were awarded 30,000 baht yesterday, January 21, after swiftly apprehending a murder suspect linked to the killing of a hotel worker.

The reward was presented at Hua Hin Police Station in Prachuap Khiri Khan. Provincial police chief Police Major General Artorn Chinthong and Hua Hin police superintendent Police Colonel Kampanat Na Wichai handed over the cash prize to the K9 unit and its star member, Praewa, for their role in the capture of the suspect.

Praewa, a K9 dog trained to assist in criminal investigations, played a crucial part in tracking down the suspect, identified as Sam, who is accused of murdering a young female hotel employee during a robbery in Hua Hin.

Part of the reward will reportedly be used to buy treats and food that the dog enjoys, in recognition of her service.

The victim’s family also visited the police station to express their gratitude. They presented a thank-you gift basket to the officers and requested that the suspect be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, citing the irreplaceable loss caused by the crime.

Police Major General Artorn reassured the family that investigators are carefully compiling all evidence, including CCTV footage, the suspected murder weapon, and clothing worn by the accused during the crime. He added that the case will be handled thoroughly and fairly.

The victim’s mother thanked Hua Hin residents and police officers for their efforts. She also clarified that the family is not accepting donations from any source. If anyone is seen soliciting donations in the family’s name, it may be an attempted scam.

As of now, the suspect has declined to participate in a crime re-enactment. Officers plan to submit the case file to the Hua Hin Provincial Court tomorrow to proceed with legal action, reported CH7 Plus.

