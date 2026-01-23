Scam suspects on holiday caught by AI-powered cameras in Pattaya

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: January 23, 2026, 1:50 PM
50 2 minutes read
Scam suspects on holiday caught by AI-powered cameras in Pattaya | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from The Pattaya News

Four individuals wanted for their alleged roles in online scam operations were arrested yesterday, January 23, in Pattaya, after AI-powered surveillance cameras alerted tourist police to their presence at a busy pier.

The arrests occurred at Laem Bali Hai Pier in Pattaya, where facial recognition flagged each suspect. All had outstanding warrants for cybercrime and fraud, and were handed over to the relevant police units.

The first suspect, 20 year old Pongskorn Khemrak, was arrested on a Bangkok Criminal Court warrant issued on March 21, 2025, for offences including transnational organised crime, gang robbery, impersonation fraud, illegal computer data entry and money laundering. He was transferred to Phaya Thai Police Station for further legal proceedings.

Later the same day, at around 3.10pm, the same AI system flagged 26 year old Sahawat Srimanee, wanted under a warrant from the Bangkok Criminal Court issued on March 1, 2025. He faced similar charges related to cybercrime and transnational fraud.

Sahawat was accompanied by two others, who were also found to have active arrest warrants. The group had reportedly been on their way to Koh Larn for a leisure trip.

The third suspect, 24 year old Suphaphon Buychong, was wanted under a warrant from the Bangkok South Criminal Court dated June 25, 2025, on charges involving impersonation, fraud, and using false computer data. She was handed over to Wat Phraya Krai police.

The fourth, 24 year old Banchar Hwan Kaew, was wanted by the Nakhon Si Thammarat Provincial Court for similar offences. His charges included knowingly allowing others to use his bank accounts for fraudulent activity. He was transferred to Mueang Nakhon Si Thammarat Police Station.

Related Articles

One suspect explained to police how they ended up in the scam network, saying the group were searching for jobs that offer accommodation and flexible hours. They were then offered an admin role in Cambodia, only to later discover it was a scam operation.

According to the suspect’s account, they were smuggled across the border and forced to work in a compound involved in romance scams and investment fraud, targeting Thai victims.

The suspect admitted defrauding victims of up to 300,000 baht and earning about US$600 a month (around 18,600 baht). After the operation collapsed, the group reportedly paid 10,000 baht each to cross back into Thailand on January 17, 2026.

Tourist police say the arrests show the growing efficiency of AI-powered technology in tracking fugitives involved in cybercrime, particularly those involved in overseas scam syndicates targeting Thai nationals, reported The Pattaya News.

In a separate arrest, police arrested three call centre scammers at a luxury hotel in the Chatuchak district of Bangkok, and seized 1,000 methamphetamine tablets, commonly known as Yaba.

Thaiger QUIZ
Cybercrime Arrests in Pattaya
Answer the quiz. Tap Next to go to the next question.
1/10
  1. 1. What triggered the arrest of the four individuals in Pattaya?
  2. 2. Where were the suspects arrested?
  3. 3. What age is the first suspect, Pongskorn Khemrak?
  4. 4. Which court issued the warrant for Sahawat Srimanee?
  5. 5. What charges was Suphaphon Buychong facing?
  6. 6. What was Banchar Hwan Kaew accused of allowing?
  7. 7. What job were the suspects initially searching for?
  8. 8. How much money did the group reportedly defraud victims of?
  9. 9. When were the suspects smuggled back into Thailand?
  10. 10. What does the arrest illustrate about AI technology according to the police?

Latest Thailand News
Scam suspects on holiday caught by AI-powered cameras in Pattaya | Thaiger Thailand News

Scam suspects on holiday caught by AI-powered cameras in Pattaya

6 seconds ago
Thailand tourism at a tipping point as regional rivals surge, TTF 2026 warns | Thaiger Tourism News

Thailand tourism at a tipping point as regional rivals surge, TTF 2026 warns

25 minutes ago
Finnish tourist&#8217;s stolen AirPods lead to drug bust on Koh Pha Ngan | Thaiger Thailand News

Finnish tourist’s stolen AirPods lead to drug bust on Koh Pha Ngan

49 minutes ago
Thai travellers targeted in rising visa scam wave, VFS warns | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai travellers targeted in rising visa scam wave, VFS warns

3 hours ago
Young Finnish girl rescued from alleged captivity in Sa Kaeo | Thaiger Thailand News

Young Finnish girl rescued from alleged captivity in Sa Kaeo

3 hours ago
Drunken Brit and Thai woman caught in steamy act on Pattaya Beach | Thaiger Thailand News

Drunken Brit and Thai woman caught in steamy act on Pattaya Beach

4 hours ago
Taiwanese and Thai tourists brawl at Chiang Rai’s White Temple | Thaiger Thailand News

Taiwanese and Thai tourists brawl at Chiang Rai’s White Temple

20 hours ago
Khon Kaen Zoo unveils endangered red-shanked douc langur | Thaiger Thailand News

Khon Kaen Zoo unveils endangered red-shanked douc langur

20 hours ago
Thai police accused of groping 14 year old girl while drunk | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai police accused of groping 14 year old girl while drunk

20 hours ago
Meatball chase goes wrong as dog gets stuck in car rim | Thaiger Thailand News

Meatball chase goes wrong as dog gets stuck in car rim

21 hours ago
Missing British man found dead in Bangkok hotel after donation appeal | Thaiger Pattaya News

Missing British man found dead in Bangkok hotel after donation appeal

21 hours ago
Cha-am cracks down on abandoned buildings to boost tourist safety | Thaiger Thailand News

Cha-am cracks down on abandoned buildings to boost tourist safety

21 hours ago
Mysterious unidentified woman taken into police care in Rayong | Thaiger Thailand News

Mysterious unidentified woman taken into police care in Rayong

22 hours ago
3 Thai children set homeless on fire and film incident as trophy | Thaiger Bangkok News

3 Thai children set homeless on fire and film incident as trophy

22 hours ago
Woman attacked in broad daylight near Platinum Mall in Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman attacked in broad daylight near Platinum Mall in Bangkok

23 hours ago
Singha Park Chiang Rai celebrates 10th anniversary of International Balloon Fiesta with grand showcase of 30+ balloons from 13 nations | Thaiger Events

Singha Park Chiang Rai celebrates 10th anniversary of International Balloon Fiesta with grand showcase of 30+ balloons from 13 nations

23 hours ago
Foreign man slammed for flying drone, scaring Khao Yai elephants | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign man slammed for flying drone, scaring Khao Yai elephants

23 hours ago
Norwegian tourist warned after naked beach incident in Pattaya | Thaiger Thailand News

Norwegian tourist warned after naked beach incident in Pattaya

23 hours ago
Iranian man arrested for illegally running pharmacy in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Iranian man arrested for illegally running pharmacy in Pattaya

1 day ago
Ruangkrai challenges Mongkolkit’s four husbands policy | Thaiger Thailand News

Ruangkrai challenges Mongkolkit’s four husbands policy

1 day ago
Laotian housemaid suspected in murder of employer in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Laotian housemaid suspected in murder of employer in Bangkok

1 day ago
Young man dies after fall from BTS Phahon Yothin station | Thaiger Bangkok News

Young man dies after fall from BTS Phahon Yothin station

1 day ago
13 foreigners arrested in romance scam crackdown in Nonthaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

13 foreigners arrested in romance scam crackdown in Nonthaburi

1 day ago
Hero K9 dog rewarded after quick Hua Hin murder arrest | Thaiger Crime News

Hero K9 dog rewarded after quick Hua Hin murder arrest

1 day ago
German thief arrested after trying to return stolen cash to Phuket spa | Thaiger Phuket News

German thief arrested after trying to return stolen cash to Phuket spa

1 day ago
Pattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: January 23, 2026, 1:50 PM
50 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.