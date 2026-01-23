Scam suspects on holiday caught by AI-powered cameras in Pattaya

Four individuals wanted for their alleged roles in online scam operations were arrested yesterday, January 23, in Pattaya, after AI-powered surveillance cameras alerted tourist police to their presence at a busy pier.

The arrests occurred at Laem Bali Hai Pier in Pattaya, where facial recognition flagged each suspect. All had outstanding warrants for cybercrime and fraud, and were handed over to the relevant police units.

The first suspect, 20 year old Pongskorn Khemrak, was arrested on a Bangkok Criminal Court warrant issued on March 21, 2025, for offences including transnational organised crime, gang robbery, impersonation fraud, illegal computer data entry and money laundering. He was transferred to Phaya Thai Police Station for further legal proceedings.

Later the same day, at around 3.10pm, the same AI system flagged 26 year old Sahawat Srimanee, wanted under a warrant from the Bangkok Criminal Court issued on March 1, 2025. He faced similar charges related to cybercrime and transnational fraud.

Sahawat was accompanied by two others, who were also found to have active arrest warrants. The group had reportedly been on their way to Koh Larn for a leisure trip.

The third suspect, 24 year old Suphaphon Buychong, was wanted under a warrant from the Bangkok South Criminal Court dated June 25, 2025, on charges involving impersonation, fraud, and using false computer data. She was handed over to Wat Phraya Krai police.

The fourth, 24 year old Banchar Hwan Kaew, was wanted by the Nakhon Si Thammarat Provincial Court for similar offences. His charges included knowingly allowing others to use his bank accounts for fraudulent activity. He was transferred to Mueang Nakhon Si Thammarat Police Station.

One suspect explained to police how they ended up in the scam network, saying the group were searching for jobs that offer accommodation and flexible hours. They were then offered an admin role in Cambodia, only to later discover it was a scam operation.

According to the suspect’s account, they were smuggled across the border and forced to work in a compound involved in romance scams and investment fraud, targeting Thai victims.

The suspect admitted defrauding victims of up to 300,000 baht and earning about US$600 a month (around 18,600 baht). After the operation collapsed, the group reportedly paid 10,000 baht each to cross back into Thailand on January 17, 2026.

Tourist police say the arrests show the growing efficiency of AI-powered technology in tracking fugitives involved in cybercrime, particularly those involved in overseas scam syndicates targeting Thai nationals, reported The Pattaya News.

In a separate arrest, police arrested three call centre scammers at a luxury hotel in the Chatuchak district of Bangkok, and seized 1,000 methamphetamine tablets, commonly known as Yaba.