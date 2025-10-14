Thailand to recieve WiFi expansion

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), alongside the United States and the Wi-Fi Alliance, engaged in discussions to explore the potential of the 6GHz spectrum for advancing Thailand’s digital economy.

The discussions were centred around three main topics. The initial topic involved the results from WiFi technology tests conducted at Ramathibodi Hospital, utilising the complete 6GHz band.

Late last year, the Wi-Fi Alliance, in cooperation with its members and the Faculty of Medicine at Ramathibodi Hospital, Mahidol University, concluded a pilot trial that demonstrated the benefits of full-band 6GHz WiFi in the healthcare sector. This trial was supported by the NBTC.

The tests showed a more than twofold increase in network data throughput and a 400% decrease in latency when using the full-band 6GHz compared to only using the lower section of the band.

The NBTC stated that these findings suggest the full band can effectively support virtual medical learning and distance learning in areas with high internet usage.

The Wi-Fi Alliance, a non-profit organisation that owns the WiFi trademark, also participated in the discussions.

The second topic covered an economic study predicting that the utilisation of the 6GHz spectrum could contribute over 1.8 trillion baht to Thailand’s economy by 2030. The third issue discussed was the potential trial of an Automated Frequency Coordination system designed to efficiently manage spectrum use in areas with dense internet activity.

Dr Sarana Boonbaichaiyapruck, Chairman of the NBTC, emphasised that the commission will thoroughly evaluate all strategies concerning the 6GHz band to ensure the public interest is prioritised. He expressed the regulator’s openness to collaboration with various parties for spectrum development.

The discussions included Dr Sarana, other NBTC commissioners, Catherine Spillman, minister counsellor at the US embassy in Thailand, along with representatives from the Wi-Fi Alliance, the Dynamic Spectrum Alliance, and global technology firms such as HPE Aruba, Meta, and Cisco.

The Wi-Fi Alliance stated that equipment for the latest WiFi 6E and WiFi 7 technologies is now ready for use. Thailand’s current WiFi network uses several frequency ranges, including part of the 6GHz band. While the lower portion is already in use, the upper part of the 6GHz spectrum is still being tested for potential telecom applications.

A source from the Digital Economy and Society Ministry previously informed the Bangkok Post that the US has suggested Thailand should fully open its local telecom market as part of tariff negotiations between the countries.

The source also mentioned that the US urged Thailand to define the WiFi frequency standard to include the upper band of 6GHz.