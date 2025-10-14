Thai woman and Australian husband accuse Pattaya police of extortion

Couple say cash demanded in secret room after dining and dashing charge

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin3 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025
892 2 minutes read
Thai woman and Australian husband accuse Pattaya police of extortion | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ อธิปบูรพา

A Thai woman and her Australian husband accused a police officer of extorting 20,000 baht from them at Mueang Pattaya Police Station yesterday, October 13.

The 25 year old Thai woman, identified only as Mint, shared details of the alleged corruption with local news outlet Athip Burapa, hoping to reclaim the money and bring the incident to light. The incident reportedly occurred at around 5.20am yesterday.

Mint explained that she was at home with her child when she received a call from the police informing her that her Australian husband, aged around 35 to 40, was detained for dining and dashing at a bar in Soi Buakhao, with an unpaid bill of 6,464 baht.

Mint said she immediately went to the Mueang Pattaya Police Station. When she arrived, a Thai man wearing a vest and trousers similar to a police uniform told her that her husband was being held in a detention room. The alleged officer then offered to settle the case for 20,000 baht so it would not proceed to court.

The woman said she agreed to pay but attempted to negotiate, saying the amount was too high. The man led her to a small room under the staircase near the restroom on the second floor of the police station, where they agreed to reduce the amount to 15,000 baht.

Australian and Thai wife accuse police of extorting
Photo via Facebook/ อธิปบูรพา

Mint then took her child to the nearest ATM to withdraw the cash. The man took the money without providing any receipt or paperwork, claiming he would take care of the matter.

Eventually, he simply escorted her husband out to the front of the station and released him without any official record of the case.

Related Articles

Mint did not clarify whether her husband had actually failed to pay the restaurant bill, but said a similar incident had happened about two weeks earlier.

Pattaya police extort Australian man
Photo via Facebook/ อธิปบูรพา

On that occasion, a man wearing a dark blue police-style vest and trousers, along with another tall, thin Thai man in a long-sleeved shirt with the word “POLICE” printed on the back, came to their home and took her husband away.

They accused him of not paying a 600-baht food bill, and she ended up paying 20,000 baht without receiving any official documents or summons.

The couple are now seeking help from the media, fearing they may be victims of fake police officers in Pattaya. As of now, officers at Mueang Pattaya Police Station have not yet clarified the matter.

Latest Thailand News
Electricity official caught discarding power bill warnings in Buriram | Thaiger Thailand News

Electricity official caught discarding power bill warnings in Buriram

17 minutes ago
Over 120 year old stupa in Nakhon Phanom collapses after heavy rainfall | Thaiger Thailand News

Over 120 year old stupa in Nakhon Phanom collapses after heavy rainfall

42 minutes ago
HFM: 15 years of excellence and superior financial services | Thaiger Finance

HFM: 15 years of excellence and superior financial services

58 minutes ago
Buriram man dies after mistaking toilet cleaner for soft drink | Thaiger Thailand News

Buriram man dies after mistaking toilet cleaner for soft drink

2 hours ago
Thai woman struck by lightning while hiking in Mae Hong Son | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman struck by lightning while hiking in Mae Hong Son

2 hours ago
Thailand to recieve WiFi expansion | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand to recieve WiFi expansion

3 hours ago
Bhumjaithai backs coalition draft for charter reforms | Thaiger Thailand News

Bhumjaithai backs coalition draft for charter reforms

3 hours ago
Thai woman and Australian husband accuse Pattaya police of extortion | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai woman and Australian husband accuse Pattaya police of extortion

3 hours ago
Warehouse fire in Pathum Thani destroys six buildings, 50m damage | Thaiger Thailand News

Warehouse fire in Pathum Thani destroys six buildings, 50m damage

4 hours ago
Indian man wanted for attacking Phuket transwoman and stealing 10,000 baht | Thaiger Phuket News

Indian man wanted for attacking Phuket transwoman and stealing 10,000 baht

4 hours ago
Pattaya man slashes wife’s throat, blames stepson for fight | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya man slashes wife’s throat, blames stepson for fight

4 hours ago
Indian man caught after wielding fake gun at Siam Square in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Indian man caught after wielding fake gun at Siam Square in Bangkok

4 hours ago
October 14: Heavy rain and winds to hit 47 Thai provinces | Thaiger Thailand News

October 14: Heavy rain and winds to hit 47 Thai provinces

5 hours ago
How to experience the Phuket Vegetarian Festival in 2025 | Thaiger Things To Do

How to experience the Phuket Vegetarian Festival in 2025

6 hours ago
Indian man hospitalised after brawl over public urination in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian man hospitalised after brawl over public urination in Pattaya

23 hours ago
Police target illegal migrant labour on Koh Pha Ngan | Thaiger Thailand News

Police target illegal migrant labour on Koh Pha Ngan

1 day ago
Brazilian woman detained in Pattaya for assaulting traffic officer | Thaiger Pattaya News

Brazilian woman detained in Pattaya for assaulting traffic officer

1 day ago
BMA accelerates project to formalise street food vendors | Thaiger Bangkok News

BMA accelerates project to formalise street food vendors

1 day ago
Phuket drug bust nets two suspects, large meth haul | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket drug bust nets two suspects, large meth haul

1 day ago
Drunk driver arrested after sleeping at Pattaya intersection | Thaiger Pattaya News

Drunk driver arrested after sleeping at Pattaya intersection

1 day ago
Army commander accuses Cambodia of staged border provocation | Thaiger Thailand News

Army commander accuses Cambodia of staged border provocation

1 day ago
Pheu Thai challenges Bhumjaithai charter draft on public role | Thaiger Thailand News

Pheu Thai challenges Bhumjaithai charter draft on public role

1 day ago
Drunken argument over work ends in assault in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Drunken argument over work ends in assault in Pattaya

1 day ago
Heavy rain forecast for 30 Thai provinces, including Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Heavy rain forecast for 30 Thai provinces, including Bangkok

1 day ago
Bhumibol Bridges to shine bright on Nawamintharathirat Day | Thaiger Thailand News

Bhumibol Bridges to shine bright on Nawamintharathirat Day

2 days ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin3 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025
892 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.